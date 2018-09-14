Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Sept. 14-15
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Irish defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey and Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren have breezed through the early part of their schedule on the way to a 4-0 record.
So far, South Warren has won each game by at least 17 points, but could face its toughest test of 2018 Friday.
Lacey and South Warren will travel to Leitchfield (Ky.) Grayson County to face the undefeated Cougars, who have scored 37 or more points in three straight games since opening the season with a 14-6 win.
The game between South Warren and Grayson County will kickoff at 7:00 central time Friday.
Notre Dame cornerback commit KJ Wallace will have his work cut out for him this weekend.
Atlanta Lovett (1-3) will travel to Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, which features five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, the No. 2 receiver in the class of 2019 and No. 3 overall player in the nation.
The game will kickoff at 7:30 eastern time Friday.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman:. Vs. Alton (Ill) High (2-1)
• TE Kevin Bauman: Vs. Toms River (N.J.) Toms River South (0-1)
• P Jay Bramblett: Vs. Brookwood (Ala.) High (1-2)
• OL Quinn Carroll: At Plymouth (Minn.) Wayzata (1-1)
• OL Zeke Correll: At Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings (2-1)
• DE Howard Cross: At Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (2-0)
• LB Osita Ekwonu: Vs. Hickory (N.C.) High (1-2)
• S Kyle Hamilton: Vs. Atlanta St. Pius Catholic (3-1)
• WR Cam Hart: At Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep (1-0)
• LB Jack Kiser: At Monon (Ind.) North White (0-4)
• OL Andrew Kristofic: Vs. Butler (Pa.) High (0-3)
• TE Michael Mayer: Vs. Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood (2-1)
• OL John Olmstead: At South Plainfield (N.J.) High (1-0)
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: At Celina (Texas) High (1-0)
• QB Drew Pyne:Vs. Danbury (Conn.) High (1-0)
• DL Hunter Spears: Vs. Plano (Texas) Plano East (2-0)
• RB Kyren Williams: Vs. St. Louis Chaminade (1-2)
NOTE: BGI will be off the road this week, but will return to covering games next Friday.
----
