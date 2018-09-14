Irish defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey and Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren have breezed through the early part of their schedule on the way to a 4-0 record.

So far, South Warren has won each game by at least 17 points, but could face its toughest test of 2018 Friday.

Lacey and South Warren will travel to Leitchfield (Ky.) Grayson County to face the undefeated Cougars, who have scored 37 or more points in three straight games since opening the season with a 14-6 win.

The game between South Warren and Grayson County will kickoff at 7:00 central time Friday.