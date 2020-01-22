St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio will participate in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame World Bowl Combine in Orlando, Fla. this weekend. After some nasty weather conditions in St. Louis, a sunny weekend in the Sunshine State will be a welcomed sight for the Notre Dame commit in the 2021 class. Rubio will also be on the road next weekend to see his future college home.

Notre Dame has one of the very best defensive tackles in the nation committed. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rubio will arrive in South Bend January 31 and take in Notre Dame's junior day event February 1. According to our count, this will be Rubio's fifth visit to Notre Dame since last June, as he visited for the Lineman's Challenge camp, the day he gave his commitment and visited for three games last fall. The 6-5, 280-pound four-star prospect is looking forward to getting back to Notre Dame and spending time with defensive line coach Mike Elston and the rest of the Irish staff.