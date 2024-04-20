Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman met with the media on Saturday following the Blue's 28-21 win over the Gold in the 93rd rendition of the Blue-Gold Game, at Notre Dame Stadium. Here's everything he had to say. Questions may have been edited for brevity and clarity.

“There was a lot of good, a lot of bad from the game. As I told the players, ‘Let's utilize the teaching opportunities that the game like this provides but also continue to use these first 15 practices as a barometer to continue to move forward.’ I don't want to start back over. I want to use what we've developed over these 15 practices and continue to use it as a springboard as we move into the last couple of weeks of the semester and then give them a little break and then bring them back for the summer. But really, really pleased with where the progression of this group is going. So, with that, I'll open up for questions.”

“Good day. Great way to finish the spring. Practice 15. To be in the stadium and to be able to compete against each other. I couldn’t have thought of a better way to finish this spring practice period off the way we did. Even this day — this day was pretty special. Obviously, we had the ground-breaking for our brand new football facility, which is just amazing for the future of this football program and Notre Dame student-athletes and what that’s going to provide. So, thank you to our leadership and our administration for really being in the forefront, and the people behind this movement to create this new football facility.

Q: The quarterbacks all had pretty good numbers across the board. How did you see it, and are you more comfortable today about your quarterback room now than you might have been in early March, before these practices started?

Marchs Freeman: “Yeah. I was really pleased with what I saw. A lot of good, but you never want to turn the ball over, which we did. But I love the decision-making, just from being back there and watching them. Again, they’ve been progressing all spring. It's good to have Kenny [MInchey] and CJ [Carr] be live today. And I think it's good for the defensive guys to realize that just because you get close to the quarterback, you realize it's a lot harder to actually get a sack.

“Those guys love to yell ‘sack’ when they get close to the quarterback, but today it shows that you’ve actually got to bring the quarterback down. And it's not as easy as sometimes it may seem. But I was really pleased overall in the entire spring of what all three of those guys have done with the groups they've been in there with and the production that they’ve really provided this offense.”

Q: What did you make of the pass rush today?

MF: “Again, when you start splitting the units — the offensive line units, and even the defensive line, into different teams — those guys are not used to working with each other, especially the O-line. There's five guys that are used to working with each other, and now they're on separate teams, but it's a testament to our D-line. The D-line has done a good job to get pressure, to actually get the quarterback down.

“I think they had probably had two or three on Steve [Angeli], who was in red, but again you’ve got to be back there to be able to get a sack. So, we'll just credit our D-line and, again, it's a little bit of a reflection of our offensive line being split up.”

Q: In what ways are you more comfortable with young linebackers, like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, with Drayk Bowen, with Jaiden Ausberry from when spring started? Was there anything they showed today that really caught your attention?

MF: “I don't know if it was anything today as much it was the progression of the spring. Like, Kyngstonn is going to be a really good football player for Notre Dame football. And we thought that when he came in. I mean, you thought that in high school when you were recruiting him. And then he came in and he validated that through 15 practices, that he's going to be a really good football player and do some great things for us right away.

“Drayk has really done a good job in filling the void for JD [Bertrand] and that leadership that we lost and production. And [Jaylen] Sneed and Jaiden Ausberry are two super-athletic players. For Jaylen, being in his third year, [he’s] really starting to come into his own. You know, understanding what he's doing. So, he's playing faster, but he brings just a really unique skill set.

“And Ausberry, to be able to say, ‘OK, he's helping us at linebacker, but we’ve got to find ways to not take him off the field.’ So, we moved him to nickel halfway through spring. And so, that's a reflection of his athleticism, his versatility, so it's a great room. Really confident in where we're at now. And, again, the only guy you plan on losing is [Jack] Kiser.”

Q: Big picture with the new facility, what kind of boost do you hope that gives you in recruiting? And then from just a practical standpoint, when it comes online, what can that building allow the program to do better than what you're doing right now? Or maybe do things differently than what you're doing right now?

MF: “If you've ever lost a recruit because of a facility, then that probably isn't a loss. And so, I want to make sure that I answer that first, that our facility has never been a recruiting disadvantage for us. But what [the new one] does is it shows the recruits that you have and your current players the vision you have for the future. We've outgrown ours. That's the No. 1 reason we had to create and build a new building. Just the numbers in college football have just grown in terms of the staffs, the players — it's just grown.

“So, that was the biggest thing. We have to create a bigger building, and then with that, we're getting state-of-the-art everything. State of the art, just in terms of how can we truly provide our players with every possible opportunity for development? What ways can we help develop them? And that can be with nutrition. That can be in recovery and treatment. Your classroom, how we’re teaching in a classroom setting. And I think it's really important, as we build a new building, it's about giving the current players and the future players every possibility to really develop and reach their full potential. And that's the vision behind it.”

Q: A lot of new faces in the running back position group. What did you see from that position specifically today?

MF: “Aneyas played well. He played really well. And it was good to see him in some live [situations]. We didn’t have a whole bunch of live periods throughout spring. And so, for Aneyas to go out there and make some big plays — I think I said this on the live broadcast — what prevents running backs from playing at a young age is protection. It’s pass protection, not being able to run with the football. That's why we recruited them. We know they can run with the football. But being able to trust them in pass protection, he's grown tremendously there. And he's the one that stuck out to me more than anything.

“Justin Fisher had a good day today. Being a local guy, I'm sure a lot of people here were watching. It was really good to see. I know Gi’Bran [Payne] kind of got tweaked a little bit, his ankle toward the second half. And we move a guy like Devyn Ford, who's been playing nickel and defensive back all spring to running back because of Gi’Bran going down. I think Fisher got banged up a little bit. And [Ford] goes in, and he does a great job.

“And it's like, those are the guys, to me, that you need in your program — versatile guys that have so much value. He's going to help us on special teams. He's unselfish and has gone to defense for the spring. And now to come back in the spring game and play offense, Devyn Ford is going to help this football team.”

Q: Kris Mitchell had a big catch today. What is it like having a deep threat like him?

MF: “It's big. It’s why we went and got him from the portal. We knew he could help this team and we've seen it on film. And he's had a really good spring. There's been days we've kept him out for precautionary reasons, but it's good when we go live and let him go and throw the ball deep to him, he makes some big plays. And he's going to help us. That's why he's here, to really boost this wide receiver room. And it's good to see him score a touchdown.”