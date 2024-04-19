Notre Dame visitors preview: Irish look to cap off spring with momentum
Notre Dame football's spring activities are scheduled to conclude this Saturday with the highly-anticipated Blue-Gold Game.
Rosters are officially set, with head coach Marcus Freeman relegating coaching duties for the third consecutive year to defensive line coach Al Washington (Blue) and running backs coach Deland McCullough (Gold).
While the on-field competition and development within each position group will be on display inside Notre Dame Stadium, there will also be work done behind the scenes to ensure the Irish gain momentum on the recruiting trail and visiting recruits — whether they're signed, committed or uncommitted — leave campus with a positive experience.
Last April, Notre Dame's recruiting weekend for the Blue-Gold Game was fruitful for Freeman, assistant athletic director of player personnel Chad Bowden and the Irish coaching staff. On the Friday evening leading into the game, defensive tackle Davion Dixon became Notre Dame's first commit in its 2025 recruiting class.
Less than 24 hours later, then-uncommitted 2024 defensive end Cole Mullins committed to the Irish over schools including North Carolina, USC, Miami (Fla.) and Stanford before kickoff.
Mullins, now an early enrollee and member of the Gold team, was just the beginning of what turned into a list of more commitments to arise from visitors that weekend (including later decommit WR Isiah Canion). Four other early enrollees — WR Micah Gilbert, OT Styles Prescod, DE Bryce Young and LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa — were present and later committed to the Irish. LB Bodie Kahoun, a June enrollee, was the other 2024 signee who visited last April as an uncommitted target.
Notre Dame's top-ranked 2025 class had four then-uncommitted recruits who made the trip for last year's game: WR Jerome Bettis Jr., TE James Flanigan, DE Christopher Burgess Jr. and LB Anthony Sacca. Sacca, a Rivals100 defender, is one of nine 2025 commits planning to return for this year's game and is expected to be joined by other top 100 commits QB Deuce Knight and OT Owen Strebig.
Inside ND Sports goes through which signees, commits, targets and prospects are scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend with additional recruiting notes on the top targets.
Expected targets in attendance
Notre Dame is slated to welcome 10 targets — nine from the 2026 class and one Rivals100 wide receiver out of the 2025 class, Jayvan Boggs. Only three of the targets — Elijah Golden, Markel Dabney and Cincere Johnson — have visited campus before.
2025 WR Jayvan Boggs
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 13 wide receiver and No. 73 overall player in the 2025 class
School: Cocoa (Fla.) High
Offers: 27, including USC, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Texas and UCF.
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: Feb. 27
Recruitment outlook: Since backing off his verbal pledge to Ohio State, Boggs has paid visits to Florida, Georgia and Texas. Notre Dame has been right in the mix for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Boggs despite not yet hosting him on campus. The Irish made his top seven on Wednesday and figure to have a legitimate shot at impressing the talented pass catcher this weekend with Freeman, Knight and wide receivers coach Mike Brown all expected in his ear. Boggs has June official visits set with USC, Georgia and Missouri. His father, Brandon Boggs, played with Freeman at Hubert Heights (Ohio) Wayne.
2026 LB Maurice Barnes
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 15 outside linebacker in the 2026 class
School: Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt
Offers: 13, including Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: After not taking any unofficial visits in March, Maurice Barnes plans to use his first visit of the spring to check out the Irish. Penn State has long been involved with Barnes, where he's visited four times dating back to 2022. Rutgers hosted Barnes in January, and Virginia Tech defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Marve has built a relationship with Barnes early in his high school career.
2026 LB Markel Dabney
Rating and ranking: Does not currently hold rating or ranking
School: Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
Offers: 17, including Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Last ND visit: June 21, 2023
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: After camping with Huguenot teammate and 2025 DE Samuel Cohen at Notre Dame last summer, Markel "Kel" Dabney arrived Thursday for his multi-day visit. South Carolina, Duke and Virginia have received unofficial visits this month, and the 6-1, 208-pound linebacker also checked out NC State in March. In 2023, Dabney recorded 28 total tackles, including three for loss. He forced three fumbles, recovered two and had an interception.
2026 DT Elijah Golden
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 9 strongside defensive end and No. 211 overall player in the 2026 class
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Offers: 11, including Duke, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Last ND visit: June 14, 2023
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: Elijah Golden told Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. the Irish were his dream offer following Pot of Gold Day, and Washington may have another defensive lineman from Florida that fits Notre Dame with Golden. North Carolina seems to be the top competition for the Irish early in Golden's recruitment, who has hinted at relocating closer to home for college ball. Golden played his freshman season at King George (Va.) County High.
2026 DE Evan Harvey
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 18 strongside defensive end in the 2026 class
School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek
Offers: Seven, including Georgia Southern, Indiana, Marshall, Penn State, Tennessee and Western Michigan.
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: March 20
Recruitment outlook: A few days after the events of Pot of Gold Day, Evan Harvey reported an offer from Notre Dame. The 6-3, 220-pound Harvey finished with 31 tackles, 17 for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore. He was also credited with 24 quarterback hurries. Harvey paid visits to in-state programs Georgia and Georgia Tech this spring, and Tennessee also hosted him for an unofficial visit in March. In addition to Mullins, the Irish also went down to Georgia and signed Anthonie Knapp in the 2024 class.
2026 DE Trenton Henderson
Rating and ranking: Three-star, not currently ranked at his position
School: Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic
Offers: 10, including Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: Since picking up his Irish offer, Trenton Henderson's recruitment has only skyrocketed with offers from Georgia, Florida State and Ole Miss rolling in after ND. The Seminoles hosted Henderson earlier this month, and now the 6-4, 225-pound defensive end is set to travel north and visit the Irish. Washington's coaching style and ND's defensive line performance project as things Henderson will watch closely.
2026 VYP Cincere Johnson
Rating and ranking: Four-star, not currently ranked at his position
School: Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville Academic Campus
Offers: Seven, including Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State.
Last ND visit: March 20
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: The 6-3, 225-pound Johnson has garnered interest from Ohio State, who he visited last weekend for its spring game. Johnson, who is viewed as a vyper end in Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme, spoke highly of the Irish with Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. Notre Dame's continued effort could pay dividends for the Ohio recruit if a Buckeye offer never comes and Johnson values the early bonding he's got with Freeman, Golden and linebackers coach Max Bullough.
2026 LB Tai'yion King
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 98 overall player in the 2026 class
School: Port Arthur (Tex.) Memorial
Offers: 19, including Arizona, Baylor, Florida, Missouri, Washington, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: Tai'yion King, who goes by "Tank," will be the second highest-ranked linebacker recruit visiting campus, regardless of class, behind Sacca. King has stayed local with spring visits to SMU, Texas and Texas A&M. Golden and Bullough targeted Texas heavily with offers during Pot of Gold Day and King has reciprocated that interest early by setting a visit.
2026 S Nick Reddish
Rating and ranking: Does not currently hold rating or ranking
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Independence
Offers: 10, including Connecticut, Liberty, Missouri, Troy, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: Notre Dame will have a chance to make a great first impression on Nick Reddish, who visited Wake Forest and Virginia Tech earlier this spring. Most of defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens' attention has been on putting the finishing touches on the 2025 class in recent months, but this same time last year, he quietly set the Irish apart early in the recruitment of then-underclassmen and since committed 2025 CB Cree Thomas. At 5-11, 175-pounds, Reddish fits what the Irish like at safety.
2026 CB Jordan Thomas
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 18 cornerback and No. 222 overall player in the 2026 class
School: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
Offers: 24, including Duke, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Last ND visit: None
ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day)
Recruitment outlook: While former Bergen Catholic standout Steve Angeli handles starting quarterback duties for the Blue team, a fellow Crusader, Jordan Thomas, will be on his first recruiting visit to ND since earning his offer. Thomas has an extensive offer sheet heading into the summer before his junior year and was most recently in Coral Gables, Fla., to visit Miami earlier this month. At the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte last Sunday, Thomas was sporting Hurricanes gloves, but it's early. Mickens has an opportunity to meet, evaluate and connect with Thomas in person this weekend.
Chance to bond for commits and signees
A combination of signees, commits and preferred walk-on signees from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes are expected in South Bend, Ind., to get a look at what they'll be joining this summer, next January or at later points.
2024 S Taebron Bennie-Powell (signee)
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 50 safety in the 2024 class
School: West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
Commitment date: June 21, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: March 27
2024 CB Karson Hobbs (signee)
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 55 cornerback in the 2024 class
School: Cincinnati Moeller
Commitment date: Nov. 9, 2022 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: Nov. 18, 2023 (Wake Forest game)
2024 S Brauntae Johnson (signee)
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 8 safety and No. 89 overall player in the 2024 class
School: Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side
Commitment date: June 24, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: Oct. 28, 2023 (Pittsburgh game)
2024 LB Bodie Kahoun (signee)
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 23 outside linebacker in the 2024 class
School: Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry
Commitment date: May 15, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State game)
2024 OT Guerby Lambert (signee)
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 37 overall player in the 2024 class
School: West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial
Commitment date: Sept. 19, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: June 2-4, 2023 (official visit)
2024 LB Teddy Rezac (signee)
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 34 outside linebacker in the 2024 class
School: Omaha (Neb.) Westside
Commitment date: May 12, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: April 9
2024 WR Logan Saldate (signee)
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 84 wide receiver in the 2024 class
School: Salinas (Calif.) Palma
Commitment date: July 21, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023)
Last visit: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State game)
2025 OT Matty Augustine
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 45 offensive tackle in the 2025 class
School: Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick
Commitment date: Feb. 20
Last visit: April 6
2025 OT Will Black
Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 40 offensive tackle in the 2025 class
School: Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall
Commitment date: Dec. 21, 2023
Last visit: Dec. 16, 2023
2025 DT Davion Dixon
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 22 defensive tackle in the 2025 class
School: Miami Palmetto
Commitment date: April 21, 2023
Last visit: Jan. 20 (junior day)
2025 LB Ko'o Kia
Rating and ranking: Three-star, not currently ranked at his position
School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou
Commitment date: Jan. 15
Last visit: Jan. 12
2025 QB Deuce Knight
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 1 dual threat quarterback and No. 52 overall player in the 2025 class
School: Lucedale (Miss.) George County
Commitment date: Sept. 18, 2023
Last visit: March 21
2025 DL Joseph Reiff
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 15 strongside defensive end and No. 234 overall player in the 2025 class
School: Elmhurst (Ill.) York
Commitment date: Sept. 24, 2023
Last visit: March 23
2025 LB Anthony Sacca
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 57 overall player in the 2025 class
School: Philadelphia St. Joseph's
Commitment date: March 30
Last visit: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State game)
2025 OT Owen Strebig
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 44 overall player in the 2025 class
School: Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial
Commitment date: Feb. 8
Last visit: March 7
2025 RB Justin Thurman
Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 7 all purpose back in the 2025 class
School: Tampa Jesuit
Commitment date: Aug. 1, 2023
Last visit: April 6
2026 WR Dylan Faison
Rating and ranking: Three-star, not currently ranked at his position
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) St Andrews School
Commitment date: March 18
Last visit: None
2024 OT Max Anderson (PWO signee)
2024 QB Anthony Rezac (PWO signee)
2024 WR Xavier Southall (PWO signee)
Prospects invited to campus
The recruits below do not report offers from Notre Dame and may be evaluated as new offers or potential walk-ons.
2024 CB Braylon Parker
2025 DE Brad Fitzgibbon
2025 QB Cooper Kmet
2025 DL Aubrey Melvin
2025 DE Wilnerson Telemaque
2025 LS Mac Winburn
2026 LB Brady Ballart
2026 OT Carson Nielsen
2027 RB Jeremiah Dent
2027 OL Brady Kerrigan
2027 S Donte Shuler
2027 QB Jackson Smith
RB Shaun Pascal
QB Jackson West
