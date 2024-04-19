Advertisement

Expected targets in attendance

Last June, Elijah Golden, pictured above, camped at Notre Dame under defensive line coach Al Washington. Golden, who received an Irish offer last month on Pot of Gold Day plans to return to campus for the Blue-Gold Game. (Karyna Aguilar/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is slated to welcome 10 targets — nine from the 2026 class and one Rivals100 wide receiver out of the 2025 class, Jayvan Boggs. Only three of the targets — Elijah Golden, Markel Dabney and Cincere Johnson — have visited campus before.

2025 WR Jayvan Boggs

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 13 wide receiver and No. 73 overall player in the 2025 class School: Cocoa (Fla.) High Offers: 27, including USC, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Texas and UCF. Last ND visit: None ND offer date: Feb. 27 Recruitment outlook: Since backing off his verbal pledge to Ohio State, Boggs has paid visits to Florida, Georgia and Texas. Notre Dame has been right in the mix for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Boggs despite not yet hosting him on campus. The Irish made his top seven on Wednesday and figure to have a legitimate shot at impressing the talented pass catcher this weekend with Freeman, Knight and wide receivers coach Mike Brown all expected in his ear. Boggs has June official visits set with USC, Georgia and Missouri. His father, Brandon Boggs, played with Freeman at Hubert Heights (Ohio) Wayne.

2026 LB Maurice Barnes

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 15 outside linebacker in the 2026 class School: Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt Offers: 13, including Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Last ND visit: None ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: After not taking any unofficial visits in March, Maurice Barnes plans to use his first visit of the spring to check out the Irish. Penn State has long been involved with Barnes, where he's visited four times dating back to 2022. Rutgers hosted Barnes in January, and Virginia Tech defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Chris Marve has built a relationship with Barnes early in his high school career.

2026 LB Markel Dabney

Rating and ranking: Does not currently hold rating or ranking School: Richmond (Va.) Huguenot Offers: 17, including Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Last ND visit: June 21, 2023 ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: After camping with Huguenot teammate and 2025 DE Samuel Cohen at Notre Dame last summer, Markel "Kel" Dabney arrived Thursday for his multi-day visit. South Carolina, Duke and Virginia have received unofficial visits this month, and the 6-1, 208-pound linebacker also checked out NC State in March. In 2023, Dabney recorded 28 total tackles, including three for loss. He forced three fumbles, recovered two and had an interception.

2026 DT Elijah Golden

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 9 strongside defensive end and No. 211 overall player in the 2026 class School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Offers: 11, including Duke, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Last ND visit: June 14, 2023 ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: Elijah Golden told Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. the Irish were his dream offer following Pot of Gold Day, and Washington may have another defensive lineman from Florida that fits Notre Dame with Golden. North Carolina seems to be the top competition for the Irish early in Golden's recruitment, who has hinted at relocating closer to home for college ball. Golden played his freshman season at King George (Va.) County High.

2026 DE Evan Harvey

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 18 strongside defensive end in the 2026 class School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek Offers: Seven, including Georgia Southern, Indiana, Marshall, Penn State, Tennessee and Western Michigan. Last ND visit: None ND offer date: March 20 Recruitment outlook: A few days after the events of Pot of Gold Day, Evan Harvey reported an offer from Notre Dame. The 6-3, 220-pound Harvey finished with 31 tackles, 17 for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore. He was also credited with 24 quarterback hurries. Harvey paid visits to in-state programs Georgia and Georgia Tech this spring, and Tennessee also hosted him for an unofficial visit in March. In addition to Mullins, the Irish also went down to Georgia and signed Anthonie Knapp in the 2024 class.

2026 DE Trenton Henderson

Rating and ranking: Three-star, not currently ranked at his position School: Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic Offers: 10, including Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Last ND visit: None ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: Since picking up his Irish offer, Trenton Henderson's recruitment has only skyrocketed with offers from Georgia, Florida State and Ole Miss rolling in after ND. The Seminoles hosted Henderson earlier this month, and now the 6-4, 225-pound defensive end is set to travel north and visit the Irish. Washington's coaching style and ND's defensive line performance project as things Henderson will watch closely.

2026 VYP Cincere Johnson

Rating and ranking: Four-star, not currently ranked at his position School: Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville Academic Campus Offers: Seven, including Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State. Last ND visit: March 20 ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: The 6-3, 225-pound Johnson has garnered interest from Ohio State, who he visited last weekend for its spring game. Johnson, who is viewed as a vyper end in Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme, spoke highly of the Irish with Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. Notre Dame's continued effort could pay dividends for the Ohio recruit if a Buckeye offer never comes and Johnson values the early bonding he's got with Freeman, Golden and linebackers coach Max Bullough.

2026 LB Tai'yion King

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 98 overall player in the 2026 class School: Port Arthur (Tex.) Memorial Offers: 19, including Arizona, Baylor, Florida, Missouri, Washington, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Last ND visit: None ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: Tai'yion King, who goes by "Tank," will be the second highest-ranked linebacker recruit visiting campus, regardless of class, behind Sacca. King has stayed local with spring visits to SMU, Texas and Texas A&M. Golden and Bullough targeted Texas heavily with offers during Pot of Gold Day and King has reciprocated that interest early by setting a visit.

2026 S Nick Reddish

Rating and ranking: Does not currently hold rating or ranking School: Charlotte (N.C.) Independence Offers: 10, including Connecticut, Liberty, Missouri, Troy, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest Last ND visit: None ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: Notre Dame will have a chance to make a great first impression on Nick Reddish, who visited Wake Forest and Virginia Tech earlier this spring. Most of defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens' attention has been on putting the finishing touches on the 2025 class in recent months, but this same time last year, he quietly set the Irish apart early in the recruitment of then-underclassmen and since committed 2025 CB Cree Thomas. At 5-11, 175-pounds, Reddish fits what the Irish like at safety.

2026 CB Jordan Thomas

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 18 cornerback and No. 222 overall player in the 2026 class School: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic Offers: 24, including Duke, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Last ND visit: None ND offer date: March 17 (Pot of Gold Day) Recruitment outlook: While former Bergen Catholic standout Steve Angeli handles starting quarterback duties for the Blue team, a fellow Crusader, Jordan Thomas, will be on his first recruiting visit to ND since earning his offer. Thomas has an extensive offer sheet heading into the summer before his junior year and was most recently in Coral Gables, Fla., to visit Miami earlier this month. At the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte last Sunday, Thomas was sporting Hurricanes gloves, but it's early. Mickens has an opportunity to meet, evaluate and connect with Thomas in person this weekend.

Chance to bond for commits and signees

Deuce Knight, pictured above, is expected to take an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for its Blue-Gold Game on Saturday. Knight, a Notre Dame commit, is being pursued by Ole Miss and Alabama, (Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports)

A combination of signees, commits and preferred walk-on signees from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes are expected in South Bend, Ind., to get a look at what they'll be joining this summer, next January or at later points.



2024 S Taebron Bennie-Powell (signee)

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 50 safety in the 2024 class School: West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West Commitment date: June 21, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: March 27

2024 CB Karson Hobbs (signee)

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 55 cornerback in the 2024 class School: Cincinnati Moeller Commitment date: Nov. 9, 2022 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: Nov. 18, 2023 (Wake Forest game)

2024 S Brauntae Johnson (signee)

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 8 safety and No. 89 overall player in the 2024 class School: Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side Commitment date: June 24, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: Oct. 28, 2023 (Pittsburgh game)

2024 LB Bodie Kahoun (signee)

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 23 outside linebacker in the 2024 class School: Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry Commitment date: May 15, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State game)

2024 OT Guerby Lambert (signee)

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 37 overall player in the 2024 class School: West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial Commitment date: Sept. 19, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: June 2-4, 2023 (official visit)

2024 LB Teddy Rezac (signee)

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 34 outside linebacker in the 2024 class School: Omaha (Neb.) Westside Commitment date: May 12, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: April 9

2024 WR Logan Saldate (signee)

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 84 wide receiver in the 2024 class School: Salinas (Calif.) Palma Commitment date: July 21, 2023 (signed LOI on Dec. 20, 2023) Last visit: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State game)

2025 OT Matty Augustine

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 45 offensive tackle in the 2025 class School: Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick Commitment date: Feb. 20 Last visit: April 6

2025 OT Will Black

Rating and ranking: Three-star, No. 40 offensive tackle in the 2025 class School: Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall Commitment date: Dec. 21, 2023 Last visit: Dec. 16, 2023

2025 DT Davion Dixon

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 22 defensive tackle in the 2025 class School: Miami Palmetto Commitment date: April 21, 2023 Last visit: Jan. 20 (junior day)

2025 LB Ko'o Kia

Rating and ranking: Three-star, not currently ranked at his position School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou Commitment date: Jan. 15 Last visit: Jan. 12

2025 QB Deuce Knight

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 1 dual threat quarterback and No. 52 overall player in the 2025 class School: Lucedale (Miss.) George County Commitment date: Sept. 18, 2023 Last visit: March 21

2025 DL Joseph Reiff

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 15 strongside defensive end and No. 234 overall player in the 2025 class School: Elmhurst (Ill.) York Commitment date: Sept. 24, 2023 Last visit: March 23

2025 LB Anthony Sacca

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 57 overall player in the 2025 class School: Philadelphia St. Joseph's Commitment date: March 30 Last visit: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State game)

2025 OT Owen Strebig

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 44 overall player in the 2025 class School: Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial Commitment date: Feb. 8 Last visit: March 7

2025 RB Justin Thurman

Rating and ranking: Four-star, No. 7 all purpose back in the 2025 class School: Tampa Jesuit Commitment date: Aug. 1, 2023 Last visit: April 6

2026 WR Dylan Faison

Rating and ranking: Three-star, not currently ranked at his position School: Boca Raton (Fla.) St Andrews School Commitment date: March 18 Last visit: None

2024 OT Max Anderson (PWO signee)

2024 QB Anthony Rezac (PWO signee)

2024 WR Xavier Southall (PWO signee)

Prospects invited to campus

The recruits below do not report offers from Notre Dame and may be evaluated as new offers or potential walk-ons.

2024 CB Braylon Parker

2025 DE Brad Fitzgibbon

2025 QB Cooper Kmet

2025 DL Aubrey Melvin

2025 DE Wilnerson Telemaque

2025 LS Mac Winburn

2026 LB Brady Ballart

2026 OT Carson Nielsen

2027 RB Jeremiah Dent

2027 OL Brady Kerrigan

2027 S Donte Shuler

2027 QB Jackson Smith

RB Shaun Pascal

QB Jackson West