Both players, Freeman said after the 28-21 Blue victory, were held out with hamstring injuries.

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman called Notre Dame's 15 spring practices, which concluded Saturday with the annual Blue-Gold Game scrimmage, "one of the healthiest springs," but the Irish were missing two of their skill position players who had been active this spring until this week: junior running back Jadarian Price and freshman wide receiver Cam Williams .

Price, who's expected to work with sophomore Jeremiyah Love at the top of Notre Dame's running back rotation this fall, injured his hamstring on the last rep of a scrimmage earlier in the week. Price missed his freshman season with a ruptured Achilles tendon but returned last season to handle 47 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

"It wasn’t crazy," Freeman said of Price's pulled hamstring. "It’s one that would keep him out a week. But just came at the wrong time right before the spring game. Because we wanted to see him out there.

"Shame on me. I don’t know. I wanted to get one extra rep in the kick scrimmage and it ended up costing us a hamstring. I take the blame on that one. But he’s fine. He had a great spring. He’s done some really good things."

Freeman suggested that Williams' hamstring injury could have been the product of an increased workload throughout the spring as multiple receivers missed practice time, which added more reps for the early enrolled freshman.

"When you start adding those reps to Cam Williams, then all of a sudden he pulls his hamstring in one of the practices," Freeman said. "But he was very similar to JD [Price]. It was a very mild tear, but he wouldn’t be able to go full go today. So that’s why he wasn’t out there."

Williams was one of Notre Dame's highest-ranked recruits in the freshman class. Rivals ranked him as the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 46 overall in the 2024 class.

