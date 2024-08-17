Freeman discussed that and a host of other topics. Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Questions may have been edited for brevity and clarity.

OPENING STATEMENT

“We just finished a really good scrimmage. I don't have the full number of plays for you. I'll get that at some point, but we want to get around 100, between the 1s, 2s and 3. I know we were close. We might have even gone over that a little bit. The offense ended up winning 40-42. Again, it's a unique way of scoring. Nobody really knows how it's scored, and [you] just kind of look at the scoreboard.

“But the keys to victory in the ‘jersey scrimmage’ is that I challenged the group. It’s the opening drive, like, can I get a first down and keep the drive going? Or is the defense able to get a three-and-out, which is really hard to do. But the offense was able to establish nine first downs on that opening drive, and the defense stopped them — had three three-and-outs. And then the other keys — turnovers. And the defense forced two turnovers. But the positive part is [that] it wasn't the 1s or 2s. It was the 3s. We're going to need everybody, so I don't want to make it like it's not important, but, man, it was a really, really — the best ‘jersey scrimmage’ I've been a part of. To see two groups really competing throughout the entirety of the scrimmage.

“Again, not everybody played. Some guys got a couple reps and got some live reps, and we pulled them, but it was really good to see. And I told our coaching staff, ‘Man, that's the most-prepared group I've been a part of on both sides of the ball.’ Really competing, really executing, not trying to trick each other, just doing what you've been doing. It was a great scrimmage and [I was] very pleased. [I] look forward to going back and watching it and finding ways that we have to improve.

“We were pretty healthy, [but] Chance Tucker got injured. I don't know the extent of his injury. I think they said it was a lower-leg/knee, but I don't know the extent of it. But other than that, we stayed healthy. I’ll open it up for questions.”

Q: With Mike Denbrock's offense, where have you seen the most improvement this fall?

Marcus Freeman: “I think the elimination of mental errors, pre-snap errors, formations. Like, it’s clean. From practice 1 to practice 15, we've seen it become clean. It's an explosive offense. They do a lot of different things — a lot of motions, a lot of shifts. They utilize a lot of different personnels. And when you do that, it takes time to get clean, right? And what I say is when there's clarity, then you see velocity. You see guys playing with speed. And that's, to me, the biggest positive, that the execution, the way you eliminate pre-snap penalties has really been pleasing to see.”

Q: Since the Charles Jagusah injury. How have you seen the offensive line develop? And do you think you have a starting offensive line set yet?

MF: “We'll have discussions about who's going to be the starting offensive line probably after tonight. Tomorrow we get into Texas A&M prep. We've been using multiple guys at the tackle, at the guard positions, but we know at some point we’ve got to make a decision to say, ‘These are going to be our five guys, moving forward. We haven't made that decision.’”

Q: What have you continued to see from Riley Leonard, and are you comfortable in naming him the starter at this point?

MF: “He’s been with the 1s the whole time. That was the goal. But the best thing is he's taking care of the football. He's been in red [jersey, no contact]. We know he can do some things with his legs, but we kind of force him. We say, ‘We know you can run the ball.’ Let's continue watching. He's progressing in the passing game, making checks, being able to put the offense in great situations. That's what you're most pleased about. But he's taking care of the football, and that's what we need out of our quarterback.”

Q: Circling back to the offensive line, Tosh Baker is someone that we saw getting some left tackle reps. What have you seen from him? What do you like about the way he's handled this opportunity that's been put in front of him?

MF: “Tosh is a guy that's been out there, has game experience. He's an older guy that has a lot of talent. He's a leader in that room and elevates those around him. And [I’ve] been pleased with what he's done since the injury of Charles Jagusah.”

Q: We're hitting the offensive line hard today. We had seen both last Saturday and then on Thursday, some No. 1 reps for Sam Pendleton and Anthonie Knapp. What have those guys done to put themselves in a position to either challenge to move up or actually move up the depth chart? And to be clear, they are not the No. 1s at this point?

MF: “We have not named a starting offensive line yet, and we will at some point. We have to soon, but what they've done is they’ve created a lot of confidence in the offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach with what they've been doing with their reps. I don't care if it's been with the 1s or the 2s. We want our guys to know that we're evaluating everything you do. Now, the challenge is when you're young and you're doing a really good job with the 2s, we’ve got to put you with the 1s. We’ve got to see what you can do versus our best [defense]. And that's what we've done, and both of those two have done an unbelievable job.”

Q: I wanted to ask you about the hiring of Anthony Treash, your new director of analytics. Why was he someone you wanted to add to your staff? And what do you hope his function will be on game day and non-game days?

MF: “Obviously, the director of analytics would be a guy that helps you out, using the book during the game, but also a guy that can evaluate trends of prospects, trends of your current team, looking at numbers. And I think he's a guy that’s going to be very beneficial as an addition to our recruiting and our support staff. It was a position we felt that we didn't have, that we needed to have to really be able to maximize this football program. And he's only been here a couple days, but I think he's going to be a valuable asset.”

Q: Shifting to the defense, when we talked to Max Bullough, he was pretty adamant that it's going to be five guys rotating, playing situationally at linebacker. What are some of the challenges of getting everyone involved there? And how's that been evolving?

MF: “It’s been wonderful. We've got five guys, and we have a lot of confidence. And I think that creates a little bit of unity. Hey, whoever's on the field, they’re representing the entire room. We'll find ways to get them all on the field. We demand you play with an effort that I don't know we can only play with two or three linebackers the entire game. The effort that we demand of the guys on defense and [that] our entire team plays with, it's really hard to just have one group out there. And we'll find ways to get all five of those guys on the field.”

Q: Who are your best pass rushers?

MF: “It’s hard to name just four, but Boubacar [Traore] has done a good job of really rushing after the passer. It's not just the defensive line. You can utilize linebackers, which you saw Jaylen Sneed do last year. I really like our pass-rush package in terms of who we're able to get on the field, but it's a deep [group]. We have some guys that can rush the passer, and I know coach [Al] Golden will have those guys on the field.”

Q: Back to the offensive line. The percentage move is that Baker's a graduate student and Pat Coogan started 13 games last year. How do you balance the scales of experience, but seeing the upside of guys like Knapp and Pendleton, but going into a really rough environment to start out?

MF: “Yeah, we take all of those things into consideration — who has experience, the ceiling of the individuals you have in that room. Really, where will they be week 1 versus where will they be week 8? And that's something that you even saw last year as we progressed throughout the season. You had a couple new guys that ended up starting. So, all those things we have conversations about, and we take all those things into consideration at some point. And we say, ‘OK, let's name the starting five [on the] offensive line.’ But you do, you have some experience. You have guys that aren't as experienced, or have zero experience but are really talented football players. And at some point, you just have to make a decision based off all those facts you mentioned and be confident who you're going to have out there on week 1. And what we decide on is best for week 1 doesn't mean it's going to be the best for week 5 or 6. And that's something we've discussed as a coaching staff, but we’ve got to figure out what's best for week 1.”