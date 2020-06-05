Notre Dame's lone 2021 basketball commit, JR Konieczny, saw his overall ranking adjusted slightly in the updated 2021 Rivals150. Konieczny is the No. 138 recruit in the updated rankings, down two spots from the 136 overall ranking he earned when he debuted in the Rivals150 last summer. The South Bend Saint Joseph product is a three-star recruit and the nation's No. 33 small forward. Konieczny committed to Notre Dame on Aug. 18, less than a month after receiving an offer from the coaching staff at the NCAA College Basketball Academy in Champaign, Ill.

"I like JR's size, I like his skill," Rivals analyst Eric Bossi said last summer. "I love the quick release on his jumper, and I really like the idea of him as a skill guy who could stretch the floor as a small ball four man in some situations as he gets stronger and finishes growing." Konieczny and Saint Joseph went 17-6 last season and lost in the first round of the Indiana Class 3A sectional to Marian March 6. He sustained an ankle injury in a pickup game before the season started and worked around it during the first half of the year. “Toward the end of the season I was feeling healthy,” Konieczny told BlueandGold.com in March. “All my averages went up. I ended the season on a high note … I definitely feel myself getting stronger and could hold my own in the paint. I was able to guard bigger players.”

Prior to committing, Konieczny held offers from Bradley, Butler, Creighton, Iowa, Miami (Ohio), and Valparaiso. Another local Notre Dame target, South Bend Riley's Blake Wesley, dropped from No. 89 to 97 in the Rivals150. He's a four-star recruit and the No. 24 shooting guard nationally. Notre Dame does not have any other known offers out in the 2021 class.