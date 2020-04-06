The week leading into JR Konieczny’s junior season featured an auspicious speed bump. Three days before he and his South Bend Saint Joseph teammates were scheduled to open their basketball season, he suffered an ankle sprain while playing in a pickup game. He missed the first game and was limited in the next two. Not exactly the dream start to a season, especially when it followed a commitment to Notre Dame and a debut in the Rivals150 for the 2021 class.

JR Konieczny averaged more than 20 points per game as a junior (GoldandBlack.com). (GoldandBlack.com)

“That kind of dragged along the whole season,” Konieczny said. After those first few games, though, the season had no appearance of a weight pulling it down.

Konieczny and Saint Joseph went 17-6 and ended the regular season on a five-game win streak. Their year ended in the first round of the Indiana Class 3A sectional with a loss to Marian March 6. Konieczny averaged “23 or 24” points per game, building on his celebrated summer. “Toward the end of the season I was feeling healthy,” Konieczny said. “All my averages went up. I ended the season on a high note…I definitely feel myself getting stronger and could hold my own in the paint. I was able to guard bigger players.” It added even more value for Konieczny as a high school player. He’s known for his scoring ability and shot making on the wing. At 6-foot-7, one of the remaining goals for high school, and one that will be an emphasis when he enrolls at Notre Dame, is adding strength and bulk to his 185-pound frame. "I like JR's size, I like his skill,” Rivals analyst Eric Bossi said in the fall. “I love the quick release on his jumper, and I really like the idea of him as a skill guy who could stretch the floor as a small ball four man in some situations as he gets stronger and finishes growing."