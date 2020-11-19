Notre Dame is 8-0, No. 2 in the polls and is playoff-bound if it wins out. Even a competitive loss in a rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship Game might not knock the Irish out of the College Football Playoff.

The question has to at least be asked at some point.

Six of the last seven Heisman Trophy winners were members of playoff or BCS title game teams. Notre Dame’s chances of making the playoff are strong. Should any Irish player be a real Heisman contender? Furthermore, since it has become a quarterback-dominated award, what does Ian Book’s case look like?