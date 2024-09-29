Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Louisville
In explaining why he didn’t try to cash in on the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s best defensive player and unanimous All-America status as an early NFL Draft entry last spring, Xavier W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news