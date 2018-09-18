Notre Dame A 'Huge Offer' For 2021 OL Garrett Dellinger
Notre Dame has already offered a handful of sophomore prospects (2021) including offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger of Clarkston (Mich.) High.The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was in South Bend for the Iri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news