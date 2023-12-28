EL PASO, Texas — A hypnotist show put on for Notre Dame football at Fort Bliss on Wednesday night left head coach Marcus Freeman searching on Google for answers on the realities of hypnotism in the middle of the night. Freeman and the Irish coaching staff have spent much of December searching for answers to fill the various holes on Notre Dame’s depth chart heading into Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, against No. 19 Oregon State (8-4). A hypnotist can’t help those issues go away for No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) before kickoff (2 p.m. EST on CBS). There’s no tricking sophomore Steve Angeli into becoming Sam Hartman in his first career start at quarterback. After a season of backing up Hartman, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound Angeli has an opportunity to show he can still be a starting college quarterback whether at Notre Dame or another path he could chose to find in the transfer portal. “Do the things that have put yourself in this position,” Freeman said of his message to Angeli. “To me, he’s earned the right in practice to be Sam Hartman’s backup, and in the opportunities he’s played in games, he’s done really well. You have to be Steve Angeli. Don’t be Sam Hartman. Don’t be anybody else. Be Steve Angeli. “Take care of the football. That’s always a big thing for me. Take care of the football. One play, one life. You guys have heard me say that plenty of times before.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

What to expect from Notre Dame’s wide receivers

Though Notre Dame lost four wide receivers (Chris Tyree, Tobias Merriweather, Rico Flores Jr. and Braylon James) to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, the scholarship players at the position remaining on the roster are healthier than they’ve been all season. Junior Jayden Thomas and freshman Jaden Greathouse have moved past their hamstring injuries that lingered throughout the season. Junior Deion Colzie has returned from midseason knee surgery. Graduate senior Matt Salerno returned to play in the Stanford game to end the regular season after suffering a leg injury in the second game of the year. And freshman KK Smith will make his Notre Dame debut after missing the regular season recovering from shoulder surgery. The fact that Smith is the only one without experience this season should bode well for Angeli. “To have JT back and healthy is really encouraging,” Freeman said of Thomas. “He really hasn’t been healthy all year. I expect him to do some great things. “JG, Jaden Greathouse, had a great bowl prep. Jordan Faison has done really, really well with his expanded role and for what we’re going to ask him to do. “Getting [Deion] Colzie back and Salerno, a guy who has played in really big games — he always had it in his mindset when he got injured that I want to be back for the bowl game. Obviously, he made it back for the Stanford game. “It’s going to be great for Steve to have veteran guys who have been out there, that know what it’s like in a big-game situation.” Mike Brown, who was hired this month to replace wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, hit the ground running in testing the group as well. “He hasn’t tip-toed into this thing,” Freeman said. “The first day we announced he was hired, he went and grabbed them. He dove right into that group, which is important, because trust is earned. He dove right in to earn the trust of those guys. A big part of that is being on the field with them, coaching them. Not trying to see what — just coaching them from the minute they stepped on the field. That’s what you respect. “He wasn’t worried about anybody's feelings. He wants to make this group better. I’ve seen a belief. It’s not, have they gotten better? It’s been 7-8 practices. It’s the belief they have in a coach that trusts that relationship that I think is so important. I’ve seen it develop right away.”

Why new captains were selected

Three of Notre Dame’s 2023 season captains chose to opt out of the Sun Bowl: quarterback Sam Hartman, left tackle Joe Alt and cornerback Cam Hart. Rather than making linebacker JD Bertrand serve as the lone captain, Freeman selected long snapper Michael Vinson, safety DJ Brown and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste to serve as Sun Bowl captains alongside Bertrand. “I talked with JD Bertrand first, because he’s a captain. I said, ‘This is what I’m thinking, and what are your thoughts?’ He was 100% supportive. I talked to the coaching staff. Then I met with them one-on-one. “I didn’t want to make it a big deal, but after I saw the emotions some of them had and the gratitude they had, I said, ‘I’m going to announce it to the team and make it a big deal.’ The team was receptive. They’ve earned it. They’ve earned that right to be named captain.” Freeman liked the idea of selecting three captains who would be playing in a Notre Dame uniform for the last time. “But to see the gratitude they have to be named a captain for Notre Dame’s football program was humbling as the head coach,” Freeman said. “They’re going to be themselves. We don’t ask them to do anything other than be themselves. They have a lot of pride in being named captains for this game.”

How to prepare for Oregon State’s third-string quarterback