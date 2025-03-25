Chat Transcript: Is three a crowd when it comes to Notre Dame's QB race?

Meanwhile, at WSBT Sports Radio 960, we’re rolling through a busy and newsy Notre Dame spring football practice season. Darin Pritchett and I are together this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and each week moving forward on Weekday SportsBeat (960 AM, live streaming at wsbtradio.com ). The weekday shows run from 5-6 p.m. ET. You can download all episodes as podcasts .

He made getting that ND degree a priority. And he is going to achieve that, but he has other dreams. Now, maybe he wins the job and it all comes together. All four quarterbacks have goals and priorities to weigh. And at other positions too. And ND's culture makes it very attractive to stay and factor in big in the decision. But it's not everything to players who have options.

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom, and thank you. I think your question about loyalty is interesting, because I think we sometimes put ourselves in that situation and kind of project how we might feel in the same situation. But I don't think loyalty will factor into any of them staying or going. It's about their goals. Does Steve Angeli want to play in the NFL for instance? If he does and he's not No. 1 AND there's a great situation to start elsewhere, is he being disloyal for chasing a dream, having been loyal to this point and having his degree in hand by May?

Tom from Toronto: Hi Eric, I would start with some strong compliments on your excellent work, but I would not want you to get the fat head and possibly leave this gig and all of your fans high and dry. I wonder whether you expect that there is loyalty to the team among the quarterback contenders. I would like to think that playing/practicing under Coach Freeman with his emphasis on the team and not on the individual would have rubbed off some, if not all, of on them. So in your view is there a reasonable possibility that all three of the contenders for starting quarterback will stay on the team and not jump to the portal regardless of who is named the starter? Maybe I am too optimistic thinking that being a part of this team and playing for Coach Freeman and the possibility of playing for a national championship should be enough. From a practical point of view, the second and/or third candidate is a concussion or injury away from running the team. Am I too much of a Pollyanna? I would appreciate your opinion. Thank you.

Freshman eligibility has been back for 53 seasons heading into 2025. Eleven freshmen have started at least one game on the offensive line. Seven of those are tackles. Only four of them started more than six games — Knapp, Joe Alt, Ryan Harris and Sam Young.

Eric Hansen: Hi Matt, if I had been asked to step in for Olivia Miles THEN I'd be exhausted, but watching and writing about it was fun and not exhausting. Thanks for looking out for me, though!! As good of a prospect as Will Black is, it's hard to see a path where he'd be a starting option when you have Charles Jagusah, Aamil Wagner, Guerby Lambert and Anthonie Knapp as tackle options. Now, Jagusah or Knapp likely is going to end up at guard. I think the best-case scenario for Black — barring injury — in 2025 is a No. 2 tackle. Keep in mind history and math.

Matt from Austin, Texas: Hi Eric. I'm sure that you're exhausted after this weekend's women's basketball games. Irish looked great at times against UM, but must be more consistent with our ball handling and turnovers. That being said, thank you very much for taking the time to host a chat. It seems that our offensive line can be a real strength this year if healthy. Can Black have a spot in the rotation as a five star or does he need some time in the weight room and with the coaches? Secondly, is there any reason that our LB crew can't exceed last year’s great performance? Thanks Eric!!

And I don't know that splitting reps three ways rather than two is necessarily going to slow the separation process. Now, if there were a new offensive coordinator, new QBs coach and/of a brand new scheme being installed this spring — and none of those are in play — than yeah, that would seem like a slowdown factor. My expectation is still that the separation won't occur to Freeman's liking until August, but that won't necessarily keep all four scholarship QBs on the Irish roster.

Eric Hansen: Hi Kevin. I think guessing at ulterior motives is not easily dismissed, but I do think it's important to remember the No. 1 objective is to find the right quarterback AND that there's enough separation that the team knows who's No. 1. I also think Marcus Freeman has put together a history of being transparent with his players with where they stand. A good example was Tosh Baker coming out of spring last year. They knew Aamil Wagner was No. 1 right tackle at that point and Charles Jagusah was No. 1 at left tackle, and yet Baker elected to stay.

Kevin from Boston: Could there be a concern that the coaching staff might be tempted split QB reps *too* equally before the spring transfer portal window in order to avoid losing one or more of Carr, Minchey, and Angeli? I could imagine that in trying not to tip their hand on who they're envisioning as the starter, it could be easy to lose out on some meaningful reps for the eventual winner of that competition.

Eric Hansen: Hi Rizzo. Greetings from the Hoosier State. When you say "by the end of camp" I am taking you to mean August training camp and not spring practice. So that's what I'll dial my Magic 8-ball to.

Having said all that, playing for a national title isn't necessarily going to be THE swaying factor in whether a kid picks Notre Dame, especially if geography is in play. What it can and will do is maybe open doors at the front end of the process, to get kids interested in visiting that might not have been open to otherwise. And that's not insignificant. The deeper pool you have of elite prospects with mutual interest, the better chance you have of landing a difference-maker at that position.

Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!! The OG of exclamation points, the man who started the exuberant punctuation trend &$#@)_)(*%%%***!! I am in the minority, I think, but I think it's WAY WAY too early to draw conclusions on how the 2026 recruiting cycle might turn out. And as I look over our visitors list on The Inside Lounge at insideNDsports.com, I see lots of big-time prospects taking unofficial visits this spring and lots of them lining up official visits in June. I think once we get to the end of June, that'll be a better checkpoint in terms of edging out on the ledge or not. And keep in mind, ND had a lot of turnover in its "front office." Those jobs have now been filled. And recruiting is about building relationships, not microwaving them, so give it some time/

Manny from San Pedro: Eric!!!! Spring football is here. Usually after a NC appearance our recruiting would be peaking. Why have we been in a lull? I was hoping to see more elite players want to come here and be a part of this special place.

Eric Hansen: Jordan!!!!! Thank you for your tireless compliments. Keep 'em coming! 1. Six is too many if everybody stays on the roster and everybody is healthy. But that can change quickly. But what if it doesn't? New RBs coach Ja'Juan Seider has said he can get four ready to play and use in a rotation. I think Nolan James could live being a back burner guy for a year, especially since Love and Price are likely NFL bound after 2025. But what about Gi-Bran Payne or Kedren Young, whoever doesn't end up in the rotation? There's a chance you could move Payne to another position. Young would be a trickier situation if he's the odd man out, which I don't think will happen. 2. Finding the right quarterback, developing the wide receivers and interior defensive line and making sure you have enough quality to go with the quantity, starting to figure out the tight end situation and whether a portal addition is needed.

Jordan from Seattle: Eric!!!! Thank you for hosting these chats and your tireless coverage of ND sports in an objective yet humorous manner. Two questions. 1. I’m not complaining, just asking … is our RB room too crowded? Do you anticipate a portal departure after spring ball? 2. What are the biggest challenges you see facing this team (coaches, staff, and players) this spring? Thanks for your insights and good luck to WBB.

Eric Hansen: One more time …

Barring an injury, I see Knapp as a guard UNLESS Ashton Craig's timeline slows way down and he's not ready to be the starting center for the opener. In that case, Knapp to center,

Ced Walker from Saginaw, Michigan aka sagnasty saginaw pride: I notice the 1st day of spring practice micah gilbert wasn't doing wr drills any word on him god bless this football team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us

Eric Hansen: Ced, Micah Gilbert had his arm in a sling on Saturday after practice. We have not had a chance to interview him or Mike Brown this spring and Marcus Freeman doesn't come up in the rotation for a while. But we might get an official word tomorrow. At the very least, we'll see if he's practicing. it's a media viewing day on Wednesday, which is why we're having the chat today.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re having a great week, how is your bracket doing? I know it’s hard to glean anything from the limited viewing you have of spring practice but from what you’ve seen so far, can you give us a couple of positive surprises. What three things do you need to see this spring that would have you very confident Notre Dame will have a great season next year and compete for a national championship? Can you also list a couple things that if you see in the spring will have you worried about next season? I know it’s really early to start talking about fall games but how concerned are you about the opener in Miami? One WBB question, do you think the girls will beat TCU and if so, do you think they will be Texas? As always, thanks for hosting the chats, I know we all look forward to them and appreciate all the great insights.

Eric Hansen: Oh Marie, you don't want to know how my bracket is doing. I am not below the Mendoza line but I might BE the Mendoza line for other people in the pool. I told you I would be lousy this year, and that prediction is the one that is coming true. Now the WBB bracket, not too shabby. The surprises are really hard to decipher given we've seen a total of 20 minutes and none of it in pads or even competitive situations. But I'll come up with at least one .. WR Will Pauling moving around as well as he is following cleanup surgery on his foot is surprising. The other surprise to me is QB Blake Hebert. Really mature, really put together well physically, impressed with how he processes things. More surprises to come as we get more info.

The three things I need to see in the spring that bode well for 2025 success? 1. A QB with the skill set and confidence and leadership to win four playoff games, 2. Wide receivers to match, 3. Pleasant surprises and healthy players on the defensive line that will make ND a better run defense than last year and upgrade the pass rush. ... What would worry me besides the opposite of those three things and a run of injuries or key portal exits in April? The offensive line not being as good as I expect it to be and struggles at safety perhaps. The Miami opener will be tough but I think the A&M game on the road in 2024 was more formidable given the circumstances. ... As far as WBB, I am not confidence, but I picked ND in my bracket to get to the Final Four.

Sean from Greensboro, N.C.: Is Mike Brown on the hot seat since he seems unable to land elite wide receivers? Cannot go on like this.

Eric Hansen: Sean. First time I remember seeing you in quite some time. Welcome back. I agree with your statement "can't go on like this." But let's save the hot seat meter until late in the cycle or signing day. Lots of ground still to cover and a lot of really good WRs are set to visit.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have a few O line questions. ESPN showed an all too early AA team with Billy S as second team All American OG . Besides ESPN and you, others have said Billy S is ND's best O linemen. Frankly, he has not consistently played at the level knowledgeable people like yourself have purported he had the talent for. He has been injured and has played injured. In a previous chat I asked if he was hurt based upon his performance in the CFP championship game. Turns out he was and is somewhat limited this Spring. Is Billy becoming the O line version of Howard Cross? HC played hurt due to his talent and many other injuries/missing player on the D line. Did Billy play hurt due to his talent and many other O line injuries? Besides Billy, will Knapp and Craig be ready to answer the call this fall? Last year coach Rudolph, Denbrock and Freeman were willing to go with a talented O line to start the season with very, very little experience. Riley L abilities were a part of that decision. Riley had experience as a starter and escapability. If either because of talent, injured players not being ready, or level of play; will coaches be comfortable with a less experienced O line this season? How about if those less experienced players prove they have the best upside? Minchey has the most mobility, Angeli has the most experience, and Carr the most upside. None is as ready to play as Riley was last year. Does ND go with more experience on the O line, even if those 5 are not the best 5, due to the QB situation? As always thanks for hosting. Sorry for the length of these O line questions.

Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I think I need a beer. ...

OK. I'll settle for refilling my coffee cup. I just need to reread the questions, because I think they're all O-line-related, and yet I can't figure out how the quarterbacks are involved. Let me sort that out first unless you were asking about them too.

Ok, going to do these one at a time. It's not your question, it's that my brain only has so much bandwidth, so simpler the better on questions ... and please shorter. ... OK, I believe Billy Schrauth is ND's best lineman. He was not ND's healthiest lineman in 2024. A healthy Billy Schrauth in 2025 can make a big difference. I'm not sure I see the analogy with Howard Cross, but I will take you word for it. The best players play. And Schrauth at less than 100 percent was deemed better than other players at 100 percent. And I think it works that way at most positions. And if that percentage drops to a point where that player is less effective than his replacement, then he sits and the reserve steps in.

As far as Knapp and Craig, Tyler James put together a comprehensive look at every injured/recovering player. Here is the LINK. Both Craig and Knapp, as the story indicates, are expected back and ready for the season. I did a story earlier with Craig after the NCG indicating the same thing. Now keep in mind, timelines can shift because of setbacks, but that's what it looks like right now. As far as going with an less-experienced offensive line, I think what you're asking me, can reserve overtake any of the five returning starters? It is possible, but not likely. Remember you're looking for the best five and then fitting them to positions.

There can be surprises ... Just look at last August, but if someone is going to bump Wagner, Schrauth, Jagusah, Craig or Knapp, it's most likely to come from the Guerby Lambert, Sullivan Absher, Will Black pool. Upside does matter, but you need to see enough of it in practice reps to make that move.

Finally, Riley Leonard was a better fit for that O-line last year. But he may have been a better fit for the Quenton Nelson/Mike McGlinchey line too. I don't think this O-line makeup will have any factor in who becomes the QB this time or vice versa. ... I hope I covered all the bases. You can let me know if I misinterpreted the questions.

Rick from Altadena, Calif.: Hey Eric thanks for taking my question. I was wondering about the initial weigh in to start spring camp. Loghan Thomas is down a good amount of weight from last season when he was already undersized. Also Sean Sevillano is up weight almost 20 lbs. How much on a impact does Notre Dame nutritional program have on the football team?

Eric Hansen: Hi Rick. We're getting D-line coach Al Washington during our interview time Wednesday after practice and likely Loghan Thomas and Sean Sevillano, so we can ask them directly about the weight fluctuations. But Alexa Appelman, who heads ND's nutrition team, is very well thought of inside the program and from the outside looking in, and has helped a lot of players get to their ideal dimensions.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, have you been able to catch your breath after the two WBB wins last weekend wrapped around the start of Spring football practice?? Of the 8 portal transfers into ND how many will be able to fully participate in Spring drills?? It seems there were some still finishing their degrees and a couple of others with minor injuries to rehab that will limit them. What is the scouting report on the kicker from UNC? The previous transfers kickers have all been very good and I hope that he can continue that success. With the proven playmakers in the RB group, if not enough of the WR's show themselves to be playmakers could you see Denbrock using two back formations more often?? Thanks for working around what must be a very hectic time to spend with these Chats. Appreciate it. Go Irish!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom. Long days, but fun days. But I think my grandkids put my picture on a milk carton. ... Only six of the eight are in South Bend for spring practice. The two who are not, with academics to finish, are WR Malachi Fields (Virginia) and TE Ty Washington (Arkansas). Of the six who are here, safety Jalen Stroman (Va Tech) is out, and WR Will Pauling (Wis.) is limited/modified, but he looks good so far in the non-contact stuff. As far as kicker Noah Burnette, the Cliffs Notes version is he was better and healthier in 2023 (19-of-20) than he was in 2024 (15-of-21 on field goals). A full story is HERE that gives you more details.... As far as two-back formations, I think some of that will happen regardless of what's happening with the tight ends or wide receivers. If he can find mismatches against certain teams by doing so, he won't be shy about using those. Thanks for being part of the chats and for putting up with my weird spring schedule. I appreciate you.

Bill from St Joe, Mich.: Eric, as always thanks for your expertise and willingness to continue these chats thru the Spring!!!! Who is faster #4 or #15? We all know that J Love is a track star whose speed has translated very well to the gridiron along with his impressive grit, but I’ve been impressed with L Moore’s ability to run down players from the opposite side of the field. Also does ND have a wide receiver with similar speed to “scare” other defenses?

Eric Hansen: Thank you Bill ... and a little bit of a trick question here, because this spring No. 15 is ... Anthony Rezac, the walk-on QB and twin brother of linebacker Teddy Rezac. But you are clear you meant Leonard Moore, who is now one of two No. 2s. I would still take Love in a foot race. But Moore has elite speed too, plus length, plus toughness and great instincts. I think he's a future All-American. ... As for receiver, I think there are guys who have that kind of speed but have not yet shown to be that total package, and that's what this spring is about ... developing that speed so that it translates into production for players like KK Smith, Cam Williams, freshman Elijah Burress, Will Pauling and Jordan Faison when he isn't playing lacrosse. I'm eager to see June arrival Malachi Fields and what kind of speed he brings to the boundary side. He sure had nice production at Virginia.

Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Hi Eric. I think one of the more interesting stories from a perseverance perspective is Kevin Bauman. Should he remain healthy, in what ways might he help the team next year? I’m really rooting for him to have a memorable final season.

Eric Hansen: Ed, the fact that he came back for a sixth year means both Kevin and the coaching staff believes it's a question worth getting to the bottom of and that there's a fighting chance it can happen. This spring should go a long way to providing the answer, in part because there's only three healthy scholarship TEs on campus this spring, so he will get an opportunity to show what he can do. Already a great comeback story and could get even better.

Ryan from Frankfort, Ill.: Good afternoon Eric with practice already started how has Donovan hinish looked. Also what do you think about the play Of Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron Oliva miles and Maddy Westbeld GO IRISH ☘️☘️🏈🏈🏀🏀

Eric Hansen: Ryan, until they get into pads, which we will see tomorrow, I won't be able to give you an honest assessment. So if you can be patient with me, I'll give you a better answer in the next chat. As far as the WBB players, great team wins in the first couple of rounds. I know Maddy would like to do better than 1-for-9 from the field, and knowing her, she will do better moving forward.Eric Hansen: OK, I'll answer a few women's BB questions and then finish up with football.

Paul from Knoxville: Hello Eric: First time I've been on-time to submit questions, but I read the chats regularly -- thank you for doing them! A couple of WBB Qs. First, if the Lady Irish make it to the Final Four, what or who do you think would be the reason(s)? Similarly, if they don't, what would be most likely to stop them? I personally think post play is the key the deeper we go, and ours has been inconsistent at best (with the remarkable exception of Liatu King who punches well above her height imo). Secondly, is there any data on metrics in which WBB national champions typically excel, like the 5 metrics you sometimes reference for football? It would be interesting to see whether and how we match up this year.

Eric Hansen: Hi Paul and thanks for submitting them, and for all your lurking prior to asking a question. Both appreciated. ... If Notre Dame makes it to the Final Four, I think we'll be talking about their offensive balance and their ability to defend at all five positions. If they don't, they likely get too reliant on Hannah Hidalgo to score and defensively, can't defend the elite post players you start to see regularly at this stage of the tournament, starting with TCU's Sedona Prince. So we agree on the post play point, largely. What I think Niele Ivey has done a better job in the tourney so far than late in the season is how well and how often she rotates those frontcourt players. She's been able to keep them fresh and also ride the hot hands, and each of them brings something a little different to the equation. As far as the metrics, I haven't had a chance to study that ... BUT, if ND makes the Final Four, I'll promise you a story on that topic. Deal?

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. In the first 2 games of the NCAA tournament the Irish showed the intensity they were lacking in the ACC tournament. How bad is Olivia Miles ankle and what is the plan going forward if she cannot play at full strength. Any other injuries of note. When do you get a break from your 24/7 duties? Thanks for all your great work across all the platforms people can find you on.

Eric Hansen: Jack, you are truly my PR guy. How much is my mom paying you to do that? Seriously, thank you. I mentioned in my game story/column on Sunday that Olivia Miles said she was at about 45 percent. The plan was to give her a couple of days off, so Monday and today. And what percentage she'll be at Saturday they probably won't know until Saturday morning. Remember in the story I wrote, she didn't think she could play Sunday when she woke up that morning.

If Olivia Miles weren't able to go, Hannah Hidalgo would play the point and Sonia Citron would handle the ball when Hannah was out of the game. And you'd probably see Cass Prosper getting more minutes. No one is compromised to the point that they can't play, but I'm sure everyone is sore. Sonia Citron put it best:“There’s not an easy game. Every game is tough. Every team is tough, so you’re going to get banged around. You’re going to have cuts, bruises, but it’s about fighting through that. It comes down to which team that’s going to fight through that harder and better.”

Eric Hansen: OK back to football ...

Kevin from Calgary: Eric, thanks so much for keeping up the chats and sorry for the late query. Two O-line questions, first, would you consider Devan Houstan’s switch to the offensive line a bit of a demotion? It seems to me the path to starting would be easier on the other side of the ball. Also, with such a stacked offensive line this season, does that make Steve Angelia’s path to being the starter a little easier. It seems to be his biggest drawback is his lack of mobility, but with such a strong line protecting him does that become less of a concern?

Eric Hansen: Hi Kevin. Devan Houstan's work ethic is outstanding, and I believe he was named scout team Player of the Week a couple of times last year. I want to preface my answer with that, because when you work hard, you have a chance to overcome long odds, and the odds of Houstan contributing on either side of the ball in 2025 aren't great. But he's closer to the top of the depth chart as a third-string offensive guard than he was as a fifth- or sixth-strong nose guard. So not a demotion. Just trying to find a way to help him and help the team. ND is down some interior offensive linemen this spring, so he will get some good reps. ... To your second question, ND's now-experienced line should be a non-factor in the QB race, but to what end Angeli can extend plays, can show escapability, ca n process quickly, can be a presence in the RPO game all factor in. Thanks for the question. I hope that makes sense.

Mark from T-Ville , NJ: Hi Eric, hope all is well in SB. Thanks for your chats. I really enjoy them. With the graduation of Howard Cross, Rylie Mills and RJ Oben from the D line do you see enough talent remaing on the roster to maintain and or improve the front four this year? Is DT Brenan Vernon in a make it or break it year? I would like to see him crack the lineup.

Eric Hansen: Wow Stanford just fired head football coach Troy Taylor ...

Eric Hansen: Hi Mark, wish I knew where T-ville was. ... I appreciate your question and the hint at your hometown. ... I am really optimistic about both of the defensive ends spots, provided Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore return from their injuries, as expected. The interior is the huge question mark. There are plenty of options there, 11 between the two spots, with Devan Houstan flipping to offense, But is there enough quality? My sense is there is, among Rubio, Dawson, Hinish and Onye and one of the younger players. That's a big story line that will be revealed over the course of spring.

As far as Brenan Vernon, Notre Dame doesn't need this to be a pivotal spring for him, but I think Brenan Vernon himself needs that. The plan last year was to change his body into a DT physique and he has. Now it's time to see if he can move up the depth chart.

Jim from Springfield Ill.: I know ND received $20m plus expenses for their participation in the CFP, but has anyone done an analysis of other additional income resulting from playing in the national championship game, such as merchandise sales, anticipated ticket revenue in 2025, donations, NIL, etc? It seems a university would need to consider this in deciding how much to invest in their program; or are we moving into a situation where outside donors with big egos who don't care about the money will dominate the sport? Does ND have a sugar daddy?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jim. Excellent question that might get you a better answer if Notre Dame was a public, and not private institution. But let me answer what I think is the spirit of your question ... which is can ND compete in this new economic model. The answer so far is yes, and the answer moving forward likely is to be yes, given the commitments the school continues to make to back up that sentiment.

Roger from Peoria: Good Morning Eric: "Argh" and you know why! With a "Tuesday Live Chat", that probably leaves Sunday, Monday and Saturday as days of the week that will not likely host a "Live Chat", but if so, expect your loyal participants to be "all in". How about the Irish Fencers winning National Championship #14 this past weekend. What a successful program, thanks in no small part to the legendary Mike DeCicco, the "Knute Rockne of Irish Fencing". Now for my question of the day. Following the highly successful 2024 season, in order for the 2025 season to be similarly successful, barring injury to any returning players, what positions on the offense and defense will enable a similarly successful 2025 season and what positions on the offense and defense will require less experienced players to step up to permit similar success? Thanks and as always, GO IRISH!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Roger and thanks for the vote of confidence in yours and everyone else's ability and willingness to adapt to my harebrained schedule. I might have answered it a bit in Marie's question, but this feels different, so let me focus it to your specifics and boil it down to simple concepts to the point of perhaps oversimplifying. The two position groups most in need of an upgrade after seeing the College Football Playoff play out are wide receiver and defensive line. And if you look at the rest of the team, I think collectively you'd say ND as is good as 2024. Now the QBs have to be as good as we think, the safeties too, but all together, I think the position groups minus the two I mentioned are good enough to have you in that conversation or will be. WRs and defensive line. Keep your focus there this spring and fall.

Don from Scottsdale, Ariz.: Eric. What does Freeman have to see in spring ball to have a realistic chance to get to the playoffs and win a game or 4? If he doesn't see it, can the portal supply it for the fall? Thanks as always. Enjoying the coverage for WBB!

Eric Hansen: Hi Don, and thanks. I think I answered variations of this before you chimed in with this nice succinct version, but let me boil it down to your question about the portal. BARRING UNEXPECTED DEPARTURES (and this also hinges on roster sizes we'll likely know about on April 7 via a court hearing), tight ends and interior defensive linemen might be the only groups on the shopping list. Otherwise, it's about development.

Steve Stefanko: Eric/Tyler....I'm wondering who determines how much NIL money is available for the ND Basketball and Football programs each year?

Eric Hansen: Hi Steve. I'll try to oversimplify here. The revenue model may change significantly on April 7. That's when we expect a revenue-sharing model to be approved. And then schools will have a $20.5 cap to spend on revenue sharing, most of which will go toward football. NIL will still exist but more in the form it was intended by people who follow the rules. And that market at each school will be determined by the actual market for those players. And for schools who don't play by the rules, it can be whatever they can get away with.

Frank from Royse City, Texas: Eric, do you think ND will receive any commitments this week?

Eric Hansen: Frank you overestimate my psychic ability. I think in talking to Tyler there's only one prospect closing in on an ND decision soon, but visits can also change timelines. Sorry, I'm not a good BS-er.

Kevin from Boston: Christian Gray is obviously a high level player who appeared to struggle in a few games (USC, Ohio State?) but also showed out in some in incredible key moments (USC, PSU, etc). In the few moments where he appeared to struggle, how much of that was (a) a function of defensive coaches having such a high opinion of him that they left him on an island in order to shore up other areas of the team vs (b) him hitting against a physical ceiling vs (c) minor areas where he's likely able to continue to grow and minimize? I'm curious if we can hope to continue to see improvement next season or whether you can only ask so much of one individual on a defense.

Eric Hansen: If you're asking me if Christian Gray were a stock, would I buy or sell. I'm buying. I believe in that kid.

Eric Hansen: OK, that's going to do it for today. Thanks for all the great questions. I will do a chat next week, but it's going to hinge on what's going on with spring football media opps as well as the women's basketball team's tourney fortunes. Keep an eye on our website and my social media next week, and I'll let you know which day. ...eventually.