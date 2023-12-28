EL PASO, Texas — Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t need any intermediaries to reach out to Mike Denbrock about Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator opening. Freeman himself reached out to Denbrock, then LSU’s offensive coordinator, earlier this month after Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker took the head coaching position at Troy. Freeman’s pursuit of Denbrock started with a phone call. “’Hey, man, I want to get you here,’” Freeman recalled of that conversation. “Obviously, we had further dialogue after that.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

