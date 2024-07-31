And he even tap danced around providing a firm timeline for doing so when pressed for one in his post-practice press conference.

But after Duke transfer Riley Leonard took virtually all of the No. 1 reps at quarterback on Wednesday during the first practice of Notre Dame preseason training camp and junior Steve Angeli worked largely with the 2s, head coach Marcus Freeman held off on a formal coronation of his game 1 starter, Aug. 31 at Texas A&M.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maybe the accompanying social media graphic wasn’t ready. Maybe the timing just didn’t feel quite right.

“This is day 1,” Freeman concluded, “and I'm sure there's a lot of learning. But I'm excited for what they did.”

What Freeman did offer substantively after the humid morning workout staged at the Irish Athletics Center was a new No. 1 right offensive tackle and some insight into his expectations for what figures to be the most scrutinized position group on either side of the ball during camp.

The offensive line.

Freeman acknowledged that junior Aamil Wagner overtook Sun Bowl starter and grad senior Tosh Baker at right tackle this summer. And Wagner worked with Leonard and the 1s during team periods on practice on Wednesday.

Three other O-line starters seem set, with junior Billy Schrauth at right guard, junior Ashton Craig at center and sophomore Charles Jagusah at left tackle. The spring competition at left guard between seniors Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler remains an ongoing standoff, with sophomore tackle Sullivan Absher moving to guard to either be a backup or expand the Coogan/Spindler battle.

Coogan is the only Irish O-lineman on the roster with a full season of starting experience. Wagner, notably, is the only one in the running to start with zero career starting assignments. Collectively, it’s not just about chemistry and cohesion but a much higher bar as far as Freeman is concerned.

“We still have an identity on offense of wanting to be able to run the ball,” Freeman said. “And we have to be able to run the ball. One of the challenges we've had for the offensive line is to create a new line of scrimmage. We want to play football on the defense’s side of the line of scrimmage.

“And so, that's what I want to see, more than anything —can we get movement against our D-line? I feel like we have the ability to do that and we have the ability to get movement on any defense we play. But that's the challenge. That's the mindset of and challenge, is that we have to be able to create movement in the run game and to make sure we can run the ball effectively.

“And then the second part would be to protect the quarterback. We have to protect the quarterback. We know that. The mindset of the offense is that we have to be able to move the ball and run it.”

Notre Dame’s experienced and deep defensive line, led by returning All-America nose guard Howard Cross III, was more than up for the task Wednesday of testing the Irish O-line, as were the blitzing linebackers.

At last Leonard was healthy enough, following two winter-semester ankle surgeries, to show the elusiveness in the pocket that he did at Duke. That followed a strong summer on campus and off, with Leonard winning the Air It Out Challenge at the renowned Manning Passing Academy in June over a collection of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

“Cut it loose the whole summer,” Freeman said when asked if there were any post-spring physical restrictions on Leonard. “He was free to cut it loose.”

Wagner cut it loose as well, which has never been his challenge. His has been gaining body mass. It’s something he’s been methodically adding to his 6-foot-6 frame since arriving at ND two years ago weighing in just under 260.

Keep in mind he started his career at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, as a 6-4, 180-pound freshman wide receiver.

Wagner was 290 heading into summer school, a figure Notre Dame has yet to update on its official roster for any of its players.

“I have a lot of confidence in what our offensive line is going to do,” Freeman said. “And you know what? Iron sharpens iron.

“And so, if you're going against a really deep defensive line and also an experienced defensive line and a defense that’s running a lot of pressures early in practice and stuff like that, you’ve got to know that it's going to make them better. And so, this is a journey to get ready for the season, and I’m very confident in the play of our O-Line.”