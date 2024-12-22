No. 3 Notre Dame WBB keeps rolling with rout of Loyola Maryland

Olivia Miles (left) and Hannah Hidalgo, pictured celebrating during a win over Texas earlier this season, carried the Irish to a blowout victory over Loyola Maryland on Sunday. (Photo by AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Having worked the sidelines for a long time, including 4-plus years now as head coach at Notre Dame, Niele Ivey was especially wary of the effort, discipline and focus of her club heading into Sunday’s contest against Loyola Maryland. “Usually that game right before Christmas break is hard,” she noted, following a game that wasn’t. She was left with no reason to doubt the maturity of her team afterward as the No. 3-ranked Irish overwhelmed the visiting Greyhounds (5-5), as expected, 97-54, in front of almost 8,000 in Purcell Pavilion. The 10-2 Irish played hard, shot well, padded some stats and mostly had fun, to wrap up the non-conference part of the schedule. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

They did it without two starters, guard Sonia Citron and center Kate Koval, who Ivey said were rested because of general soreness. “They were just a little sore, so we were trying to be proactive and let them get a little bit more rest going into the break,” said Ivey, whose team jumps into the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule next Sunday with a noon EST date at home against Virginia. The prolific guard tandem of sophomore Hannah Hidalgo and senior Olivia Miles were equal parts potent and entertaining Sunday. Hidalgo, second in the country in scoring coming into the game at 25 points a game, came within a bucket of her career high with 33 on 13-for-19 shooting, and Miles’ overall game has never been stronger as she recorded her fifth career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. They put on a passing show late in the third quarter that lit up Purcell and Miles called “a cool sequence.” That it was. With the ball in her hands on a fast break, Miles raced cross court and into the lane. On the run, she slipped a bounce pass between her legs to Hidalgo, who was running down the left side of the lane. The pass hit Hidalgo in stride, and she dropped in the layup. Then, seconds later, near midcourt following the inbounds, Hidalgo notched one of her five steals, and from her backside, flipped a backwards pass to teammate Liatu King, who saw the scrum and was racing toward the Irish basket. The ball just cleared the hand of a defender and King snatched it for another layup. Bang, bang. “I think in high school I did it a few times,” Miles said of the style of pass to Hidalgo. “I don’t know what I was thinking. Hannah and I just throw really crazy random passes to each other (in practice.)” She wasn’t surprised when Hidalgo followed it up. “She got on the floor, and I was like, ‘She may (throw it over her head),’ but knowing Hannah, it makes perfect sense why she did that. But yeah, it was just a cool sequence. Just a testament to our team and our identity.” There’s an additional identity emerging for this team 12 games in, one that will give defenses another thing to worry about. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD