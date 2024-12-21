Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Indiana

Here are the players to watch when 7 seed Notre Dame hosts 10 seed IU on Friday night in the College Football Playoff.
STs coach Marty Biagi, Riley Leonard, Jack Kiser, Jeremiyah Love, Mitchell Evans, Pat Coogan, Beaux Collins, Adon Shuler
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Friday's game in Notre Dame Stadium
Marcus Freeman discussed Notre Dame's uniforms, motivation, focus and more on Wednesday
Also dishing on CJ Carr's trajectory in 2025, coaching advantage Friday night, Irish uniform intrigue, ND/IU matchups.
Here are the players to watch when 7 seed Notre Dame hosts 10 seed IU on Friday night in the College Football Playoff.
STs coach Marty Biagi, Riley Leonard, Jack Kiser, Jeremiyah Love, Mitchell Evans, Pat Coogan, Beaux Collins, Adon Shuler
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Friday's game in Notre Dame Stadium