Being the first positional offer for any college football program in a given cycle is significant. The athlete with the honor of being Notre Dame's first wide receiver offer of the 2023 class is Nathaniel Joseph, a 5-8, 165-pound receiver out of Miami Edison. The versatile Florida receiver has become a standout at Edison already in his short career and will likely continue to see his already impressive offer list grow. "That made me feel really good, it made me want to work harder," Joseph said of being Notre Dame's first receiver offer. "It meant a lot to me to know that colleges are watching me and when I am the first receiver offer for a school like Notre Dame, that's awesome."

Joseph is already up to 18 offers, including LSU, Penn State, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander dished out the good news to Joseph during a long phone call on Aug. 20. Joseph told BlueandGold.com that he had talked to Alexander a handful of times before and was excited to receive the offer. In viewing Joseph’s sophomore film, it becomes clear immediately what Alexander sees in the sophomore speedster. He has game-breaking ability and is elusive enough that every time the ball is in his hands, there is immediate danger for the opposition. “I describe myself as a playmaker,” Joseph said. “I have the ability to make five-yard catches and take them for 60. I like to help my team when we need it and be a playmaker.” Joseph’s breakaway speed and athleticism are exactly what Notre Dame needs in order to move up another tier in college football and be on par with Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. It has recruited the skill positions better recently with the signings of Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree, Jordan Johnson and Lorenzo Styles Jr., and adding Joseph into the fold as a member of the 2023 class down the road could be huge.