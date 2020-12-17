 ‘My Gold Rush:’ Get To Know The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Signees
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 09:36:35 -0600') }} football Edit

‘My Gold Rush:’ Get To Know The Notre Dame Signees

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
When announcing each new signee on Wednesday morning, the Notre Dame athletics department released the recruit's "Gold Rush" video, which is a 90-second blurb of a day in their life. Watch all of them below.

RELATED: NSD Live Show Replay | 10 Thoughts On NSD

