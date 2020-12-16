 Ten Thoughts On Notre Dame Football’s Early 2021 National Signing Day
Ten Thoughts On Notre Dame’s Early 2021 National Signing Day

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the early National Signing Day for the 20201 class. Topics include Notre Dame’s surprising new addition, what's next for the class, national thoughts and more.

The Fighting Irish are still in pursuit of Rivals250 running back Audric Estime
1. The best news of the day for Notre Dame was holding onto Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie.

When the news came out on Monday that Clark Lea would be taking the Vanderbilt head coach position, it hit Kollie hard. He was stunned. Devastated. The relationship Kollie built with Lea was phenomenal, and their bond was a big reason the four-star ‘backer originally committed to Notre Dame.

I felt that Kollie would stick with Notre Dame, but Kollie thought hard about his options. Louisville and LSU were a couple of Kollie’s finalists before his initial Irish commitment back in August, and Kollie spoke with both schools on Monday and Tuesday. A flip was possible. I didn’t think it’d happen because even without Lea, Notre Dame was the school Kollie is most familiar with and loves the most.

