1. The best news of the day for Notre Dame was holding onto Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie.

When the news came out on Monday that Clark Lea would be taking the Vanderbilt head coach position, it hit Kollie hard. He was stunned. Devastated. The relationship Kollie built with Lea was phenomenal, and their bond was a big reason the four-star ‘backer originally committed to Notre Dame.

I felt that Kollie would stick with Notre Dame, but Kollie thought hard about his options. Louisville and LSU were a couple of Kollie’s finalists before his initial Irish commitment back in August, and Kollie spoke with both schools on Monday and Tuesday. A flip was possible. I didn’t think it’d happen because even without Lea, Notre Dame was the school Kollie is most familiar with and loves the most.