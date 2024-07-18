In fact, he might even be more invested in some elements of it coming off a 13-20 showing overall and 7-13 in ACC play in his first season in South Bend, even against the backdrop of little or no speed bumps when it comes to both player movement in and out of programs and seemingly when it comes to financial compensation for players as well.

Which doesn’t look drastically different from the old one that he brought to a podium at Purcell Pavillion and shared 16 months ago upon being introduced as Mike Brey’s successor.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In the whirlwind of seismic changes to the college sports model that feels perpetually unending, Notre Dame second-year men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has settled into a new comfort zone when it comes to building a program.

“It is like — you have no idea what's going to happen, which is crazy, right?” Shrewsberry mulled Thursday ahead of a late afternoon practice at Rolfs Athletics Hall. “Crazy to think of, and I try not to think of it, try to enjoy my day since it's July. But our model hasn't really changed, though.

“You’ve got to understand where you are and how you build it and who you want here. That's the biggest thing. As we get to the stage now where there's the ability to transfer freely, it’s in the back of every college coach’s mind. So, we’ve got to find guys that value Notre Dame.

“Like they get here and they love the basketball part of what we're doing. They feel like they're getting better. They feel like they're going to grow and they can reach all their dreams here as a basketball player. But at the same time, they have to value this place educationally.”

Shrewsberry believes he found six such newcomers to add to a core of returning players led by sophomore-to-be point guard Markus Burton, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year.

The new arrivals, on campus and enrolled in summer school since mid-June, include freshman guards Sir Mohammed and Cole Certa, freshman forward Garrett Sundra, and three grad transfers — post Nikita Konstantynovskyi (Lehigh), forward Burke Chebuhar (Monmouth) and guard Matt Allocco (Princeton), the latter of whom goes by “Mush” and who asserted his leadership skills throughout the open media viewing window on Thursday’s practice.

“When the scoreboard gets turned on, his chatter and his competitiveness go to a totally different level, and it raises everybody else's level,” Shrewsberry offered of the 6-foot-4 Allocco. “So, whether you’re trying to win, you're trying to lose, you're on his team, you're not on his team — you're engaged and you’re a part of that competitiveness. And it drives people. It drives the dudes on his team and it drives the dudes against him, because they hate him in those moments. ABSOLUTELY hate him in those moments.

“But our practices have been really fun, because of how competitive they've been. And he's a big part of that. He's a competitor, but he's a competitor that lets you know. He's talking non-stop. Like, he's encouraging his teammates and he's going at the dudes on the other team at the same exact time.”

Shrewsberry’s tough love, when it comes to the ongoing and uncompromising process of resetting the program’s identity and culture, can feel every bit as abrasive. Which is something he feels he needs to bake into his recruiting model to keep the outgoing part of the transfer portal at ND from needing a revolving door.

Freshman forward Carey Booth (Illinois) and senior froward Matt Zona (Fordham) were notable transfers out this offseason.

“They have to value what they're getting from a relationship standpoint with our staff on campus, whatever it may be, because those are the things that keep them here,” Shrewsberry said of ND’s recruiting targets. “If they don't value that as much and it's just a basketball decision, it's easy for you to roll. But if you're saying, ‘Man, I've put a lot of time into this. And I have a chance to get this degree and I might not want to give this up easy.’

“So, finding that it's really important for us. And the ebbs and flows of recruiting is you offer kids and you recruit kids early when you see something. But you don't get a chance to really know who they are until you spend some time with them, recruiting for a while. And sometimes I've pivoted.”