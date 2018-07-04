Hart chose Notre Dame over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.

Hart unofficially visited South Bend over the weekend of June 2 and silently committed to the Irish coaching staff during that visit,

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star wide receiver Cam Hart announced via Twitter Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has added the 16th commitment to its 2019 recruiting class.

Hart did not hold an offer from Notre Dame coming into the visit, but received one from the coaching staff while on campus.

Rivals ranks Hart as the No.. 58 receiver in the class of 2019 and the No. 12 overall player in the state of Maryland.

With Hart's commitment, Notre Dame has 12 overall commitments in the class of 2019, with Hart being the first receiver and the first offensive player not along the offensive line.

Following the commitment, Notre Dame jumped from No.7 to No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings.