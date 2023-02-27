On the same day Notre Dame identified its choice to succeed recently retired offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, the Irish secured plans to check out a possible talent addition to the position group, soon to be headed by Joe Rudolph.

Maryland grad transfer Mason Lunsford, a two year-starter at offensive guard for the Terrapins, announced on Monday via Twitter that he’ll be taking an official visit to check out the Irish this weekend.

Nine days after the 6-foot-7, 305-pound product of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel entered the NCAA transfer portal, he’d already amassed eight offers, including one from LSU. Lunsford was a three-star prospect coming out of high school with five reported offers.

Good Counsel is the same school that sent cornerback Cam Hart and center Sam Mustipher to Notre Dame in recent years. In fact, Hart and Lunsford were both in the 2019 recruiting class.

Because he’s a grad transfer, Lunsford didn’t have to wait until the May 1-15 window to enter the portal. And wherever he lands, he’ll have two years of eligibility. He’d be a June enrollee if he ends up with the Irish.

Rudolph inherits an All-American in junior left tackle Joe Alt and one with a similar career trajectory in junior right tackle Blake Fisher. Grad senior Zeke Correll is the third returning starter, an incumbent at center. The guard spots are wide open.

Pro Football Focus gave Lunsford a 79.8 pass blocking grade and a 62.1 run blocking grade for his play last season. Notre Dame's 2022 starting left guard Jarrett Patterson, who left the program this offseason for the NFL, received 73.4 and and 70.3 grades, respectively last season. Starting right guard Josh Lugg, also not returning, was given 65.3 and 71.7 grades, respectively.

Sophomore Billy Schrauth, junior Rocco Spindler and grad senior Andrew Kristofic are all expected to compete for the guard vacancies this spring, as might some of the backup tackles.

So far Notre Dame has added five scholarship transfers and two walk-on transfers — a record haul already — this offseason. Quarterback Sam Hartman, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, safety/nickel Thomas Harper and wide receiver Kaleb Smith (the elder) are already on campus taking classes and going through winter workouts.

They’re all expected to participate in spring practice, which starts March 22 and concludes with the April 22 Blue-Gold Game. Scholarship kicker Spencer Shader, walk-on punter Ben Krimm and walk-on defensive end/linebacker Cole Aubrey will enroll in June.