Multiple sources confirmed Virginia Tech run game coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph , 50, is expected to be Hiestand’s successor, once he gets run through Notre Dame’s protracted vetting process and has a splashy graphic prepared for him.

Rudolph spent the 2022 season at Virginia Tech with an offense stuck in abject rebuild mode, but built his coaching résumé at alma mater Wisconsin. There he coached five first-team All-Americans during his seven-year run (2015-21).

He brings pedigree, extensive offensive coordinator experience, a Zoology degree and master’s in business administration to the job, and Irish second-year head coach Marcus Freeman hopes — stability. The only two offensive line coaches since the start of the Lou Holtz Era (1986) who were on the job for more than four years were the legendary Joe Moore (1988-96) and protégé Hiestand (2012-17 and 2022).

Dayton grad Rob Delaney will assist Rudolph in a graduate assistant role. So will Chris Watt, who exhausted his NCAA-maximum allowed years as a grad assistant and has recently moved into an analyst role for the Irish.

Rudolph completes an offensive staff shuffle started by offensive coordinator/QBs coach Tommy Rees’ departure to Alabama on Feb. 3, with Hiestand retiring shortly thereafter.

Tight ends coach Gerad Parker has since added offensive coordinator duties and the official announcement of the addition of new QBs coach Gino Guidugli is expected soon.

Rudolph was reportedly making $725,000 a year with the Hokies. He’s a product of Belle Vernon, Pa.

His first orders of business are getting to know his new coaching peers and recruiting.

“I like numbers. I like what guys lift. How they run. Track numbers,” Rudolph told The Athletic last March in what he looks for in a recruit.

“I think those things are sustainable, regardless of who you’re playing against. Those things are sustainable against everyone in the country because they’re real measurables. So I like those numbers. I like how they play. It gets me to go see them.

“And what I want to know is that I will never have to compromise on character or work ethic. So that’s what I get from the coaches, the people in the schools, watching them, seeing them train. If you’ve got guys that are hard workers and you’ve got guys with great character that have a skill set that you can develop, you feel pretty good about that.”

The Irish first took a run at in-hiatus coach Matt Luke, who last coached in 2021 with Georgia. Luke, 46, stepped away after that season citing family concerns. He interviewed, with his family in tow, last Tuesday and Wednesday at Notre Dame before opting Friday to remain out of coaching.

Here is Rudolph’s bio from the 2022 Virginia Tech media guide:

Prior to coming to Virginia Tech, Joe Rudolph has spent the past seven seasons serving as associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at the University of Wisconsin under head coach Paul Chryst.

Since his arrival in Madison in 2015, the Badgers averaged 212.3 rushing ypg, a mark that ranks fifth among Power Five squads. Only Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Oregon and Oklahoma were better over that seven-season span. Wisconsin averaged 4.9 yards per carry and racked up 194 rushing TDs during his tenure as the Badgers made three Big Ten Championship Game appearances.

Rudolph has also coached a litany of highly-decorated Wisconsin offensive linemen, many of whom have gone on to excel in the NFL ranks. The illustrious list includes five first-team All-America selections on the offensive line. T Ryan Ramczyk was a consensus All-America pick in 2016, was a first-round pick of New Orleans in the 2017 and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. C Tyler Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center in 2019 and was also a consensus All-America pick under Rudolph. G Beau Benzschawel twice earned first-team All- America honors for the Badgers. In 2017, T David Edwards was also a first-team All-America selection, while fellow T Michael Deiter earned second-team honors.

It was business as usual for Rudolph and the Badgers’ ground game in 2021, as Wisconsin ranked 15th in the nation, averaging 215.4 rushing yards per game. With Rudolph directing the running game, freshman RB Braelon Allen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after finishing second in the conference and 21st in the country averaging 100.8 rushing ypg. Additionally, G Josh Seltzner and TE Jake Ferguson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, while T Logan Bruss earned second-team accolades and T Tyler Beach earned third team all-conference in 2021.

The Badgers’ imposing line — a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award presented to the nation’s top unit in 2017 — led the way for a historic season by RB Jonathan Taylor. Taylor ran for 1,977 yards to set the FBS freshman rushing record, while UW averaged 222.9 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry. Taylor would go on to rack up 2,194 rushing yards in 2018 to earn the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. For good measure, he added 2,003 ground yards in 2019 and another Doak Walker trophy to finish his three-year collegiate career with 6,174 rushing yards and 50 TDs before entering the NFL as a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

Pro Football Focus rated Biadasz the nation’s top center in 2019, while sophomore reserve Cole Van Lanen graded as the top tackle in the country.

Remarkably, the Badgers claimed four of the five offensive line spots on the first-team All-Big Ten squad in 2018 (Benzschawel, Biadasz, Edwards and Deiter). Deiter was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Rudolph’s blocking unit also helped the Badgers excel through the air in 2019 as QB Jack Coan completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards, the third-highest single-season total in UW history.

Under Rudolph’s direction in 2016, Ramczyk and UW’s offensive front helped pave the way for first-team All-Big Ten RB Corey Clement to average 105.8 rushing ypg and score 15 touchdowns. The Badgers averaged 203.1 rushing ypg to rank third in the Big Ten.

By the end of the 2015 season, Rudolph was using four redshirt freshmen to complement senior All-Big Ten selection Tyler Marz. The payoff for one of Rudolph’s best coaching jobs was a 10-3 season that culminated with a win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Senior WR Alex Erickson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after recording 77 receptions for 978 yards, while senior QB Joel Stave became UW’s all-time winningest quarterback while attempting a single-season school record 370 passes in 2015 as the Badgers averaged a school-record 32.2 passing attempts per game that season.

Prior to returning to Madison, Rudolph spent three years as the offensive coordinator/tight ends coach under Chryst at Pitt (2012-14).

In 2014, Pitt had its best offensive season under Rudolph as the Panthers averaged 31.8 points and 435.4 yards per game. Pitt ranked third in the ACC in total offense and fifth in the league in scoring offense.

Much of that production came from RB James Conner, who earned 2014 ACC Player of the Year honors by rushing for 1,765 yards and an ACC single-season record 26 TDs.

In total, Rudolph’s offensive players at Pitt earned a total of 12 all-conference honors. That included two-time All- ACC performer WR Tyler Boyd, who earned Freshman All- America honors in 2013.

In Rudolph’s debut campaign at Pitt in 2012, he helped orchestrate an effectively balanced offensive attack that produced a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher. QB Tino Sunseri passed for 3,288 yards with 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. RB Ray Graham rushed for a career-high 1,042 yards and earned first-team All-Big East honors. It marked the first time in school history Pitt had a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher in the same season.

Rudolph additionally played an instrumental role in Pitt’s 2013 recruiting class and was selected one of the country’s top 25 recruiters by Rivals.com.

In his first coaching stint with the Badgers, Rudolph coached UW’s tight ends from 2008-11 and contributed to the two highest-scoring offenses in school history. The Badgers averaged 44.1 points per game in 2011 and 41.5 points per game in 2010 en route to back-to-back Big Ten championships.

During that stint with the Badgers, he coached four UW tight ends who went on to play in the NFL ranks: Travis Beckum, Garrett Graham, Lance Kendricks and Jake Byrne. Beckum was taken in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the N.Y. Giants, Kendricks was a second-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2011 and Graham was selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans in 2010. Kendricks was a first-team All-America selection and finalist for the John Mackey Award as a senior in 2010, leading the Badgers in receptions (43), receiving yards (663) and TD receptions (five).

Rudolph previously served as tight ends coach at Nebraska in 2007. He also assisted on all special teams units, overseeing the punt team.

Prior to Nebraska, Rudolph served as a strength coordinator (2006) and offensive graduate assistant coach at Ohio State (2004-05), helping the Buckeyes to the 2007 BCS National Championship Game.

Rudolph graduated from Wisconsin in 1995 and later earned his master’s degree in business administration from Carnegie-Mellon in 2004. He spent time in the NFL playing for both Philadelphia and San Francisco.

This story will be updated.