Krimm was Penn's starting punter the past two seasons. In 10 games in 2022, Krimm punted 44 times with an average of 41.6 yards per punt. He hit 11 punts for at least 50 yards, pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 12 times and knocked six into the end zone for touchbacks.

Penn's Ben Krimm announced Sunday on social media that he has committed to the Irish. Like Jon Sot , who transferred to ND from Harvard last offseason, Krimm was offered a preferred walk-on spot at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has turned to the Ivy League for a graduate transfer punter for the second straight offseason.

As a junior in 2021, Krimm punted 52 times with an average of 37.0 yards including four of 50-plus yards, 18 inside the 20 and four touchbacks.

Krimm's uncle, John Krimm, was an All-America cornerback for the Irish as a senior in 1981 and a third-round NFL Draft pick of the New Orleans Saints the following year.

Ben Krimm attended the same high school, Upper Arlington just outside of Columbus, Ohio, as Irish freshman kicker Zac Yoakam.

ND special teams coordinator Brian Mason said earlier this month that he expects Bryce McFerson, who will be a sophomore next season, to be the starting punter.

"He's going to be the starting punter next year,” Mason said. “He's done an unbelievable job as the year has gone on, especially at the end of the year. He keeps getting momentum and more consistent.

"He has an unbelievable leg. We expect him to be the starting punter and feel very confident with him as the starting punter. Really excited for his future and certainly him being healthy next year."

Krimm adds competition to the position, which certainly panned out well for ND this season. Sot beat out McFerson, who then dealt with a groin/hip flexor injury that prevented him from taking on kickoff duties.

Sot averaged 43.2 yards per punt on 45 punts during Notre Dame's 12-game regular season. Notre Dame entered Sunday ranked No. 26 in the FBS in net punting with an average of 40.82 yards. Ten of Sot's punts went for at least 50 yards. He pinned 21 of them inside the 20-yard line with only two touchbacks.

The Irish added a commitment from scholarship kicker Spencer Shrader, a graduate transfer from South Florida, on Tuesday.