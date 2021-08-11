Marcus Freeman: Notre Dame Safety Houston Griffith Has Been ‘Unbelievable’

Kyle Hamilton came and went from the upstairs lobby inside Notre Dame’s indoor practice facility. He finished his interviews with print reporters and was escorted down the stairs. Houston Griffith started his interviews just a minute or two after Hamilton, but he was far from finished. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman climbed the steps and sat down at the other end of a long table 20 feet to his senior safety’s left. Griffith still had a couple writers in front of him prying for information. They didn’t get up and bolt for Freeman, either. They wanted to keep talking to Griffith. It might’ve been a small matter on the surface, but the fact that in the end Griffith spoke for longer than Hamilton and ultimately Freeman, too, was telling. It said two things about him; 1. The media understands how important Griffith is to Notre Dame’s defense this season, and 2. Griffith has come a long way from where he was just a few months ago.

Griffith has had a positive offseason since making the decision to return to Notre Dame after initially entering his name into the transfer portal. (Twitter)

Where was that? The transfer portal. Griffith went from potentially leaving the program to being slated to start alongside Hamilton, a preseason All-American as a junior, in Notre Dame’s safety slots. He spent Tuesday afternoon candidly talking about it all. “The whole transfer portal thing, that’s in the past,” Griffith said. “I’m here, and I came back for business. It’s a business year. I’m just trying to go out there, ball out and show all my talent.” Freeman was a huge factor in getting Griffith to stay in South Bend. One of Freeman’s selling points was that Hamilton would be held out of spring practices to nurse a minor ankle injury. That opened the door for Griffith to get first-team reps for the entirety of the spring session. He turned that opportunity into the chance to start for real — when it counts — this fall. “He’s been awesome,” Freeman said. “Obviously, with Kyle being out in the spring he and DJ (Brown) were the two safeties to go out there with the ones. Now here in fall camp, he has done an unbelievable job. And it’s great because we have competition in that room.”