Recruits are having to get creative during the NCAA’s dead period, which is currently set to run through the end of this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s obviously a big deal to prospects to get an in-person look at schools they’re considering. Honolulu Punahou class of 2021 linebacker Kahanu Kia is taking matters into his own hands and will be flying to the United States mainland for a few self-guided tours. Kia plans to head to the state of Utah Sept. 29 for a padded football camp for those who are not playing high school football, which would include the state of Hawaii.

Kia, a hard-hitting linebacker from Hawaii, knows when he’ll be in South Bend.

The 6-2, 205-pounder will visit the Utah Utes’ campus Nov. 2, and stay in the Beehive State for a few days to visit family. Kia will then head to Notre Dame Nov. 5, spend a couple of days in South Bend before flying out Nov. 8. From there, he’ll head to Los Angeles for a walk around UCLA’s campus, before going back home to Hawaii. Kia’s Notre Dame visit will coincide with the Irish hosting Clemson Nov. 7, which is clearly the Fighting Irish’s most anticipated game of the year. If possible, Kia would love to attend the game, but tickets are limited to Notre Dame students, faculty, staff and player parents. Soon after Kia takes these trips, he may not be far off from a decision. He has not announced a top schools list, but Kia seems focused in on Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Utah. He will see three of those schools during his trip to the mainland. He visited Stanford last summer.