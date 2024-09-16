Maddy Westbeld will miss start of 2024-25 season for Notre Dame WBB

Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld is recovering from a recent foot surgery. (Photo by AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

A Monday in September at Notre Dame is typically reserved for injury news related to the football program. But this Monday brought unfortunate injury news for Notre Dame women's basketball. Forward Maddy Westbeld, a graduate senior, announced Monday she will miss the beginning of the 2024-25 season due to a "lingering foot issue." Westbeld shared the news on social media. A source confirmed with Inside ND Sports that Westbeld had surgery on her foot a few weeks ago. "For quite some time, I've been dealing with a lingering foot issue that I haven't had the chance to fully rest or fix to ensure complete healing," Westbeld wrote as part of her statement. "I've decided to take the necessary time to listen to my body and do what's best for myself, my teammates and my career. "This is not a setback by any means. It is a step forward for the longevity of my career and to be at full strength when I return to the court this season. While I'll be on the sideline for the beginning of the year, this doesn't change the mission and goal for my team."

The 6-foot-3 Westbeld played and started in all but one of Notre Dame's 35 games last season. She finished third on the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game and led the Irish in rebounding with 8.7 per game. Westbeld was named to the All-ACC Second Team at the conclusion of the regular season and First Team All-ACC Tournament after the Irish won the conference tournament. Westbeld averaged 15.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the ACC Tournament. The Irish are also expected start the season, which begins Nov. 4 against Mercyhurst, without senior forward Kylee Watson. The 6-4 Watson tore an ACL in her knee during the ACC Tournament in March. Estimated timelines for return have not been disclosed for either player. The absence of Westbeld increases the importance of the offseason graduate transfer additions of forwards Liatu King (6-0) and Liza Karlen (6-2). King was named the ACC's Most Improved Player for averaging 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks last season at Pittsburgh. King was also named to the All-ACC First Team. Karlen, a unanimous All-Big East First Team selection, averaged 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game at Marquette last season. The Irish also added freshman Kate Koval at the forward position this offseason. Koval, a McDonald's All-American, was ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 post player in the 2024 recruiting class in the espnW 100. The 6-5 Koval, a Ukraine native, played at Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.

Notre Dame will be challenged early in the season with games against three opponents who finished in the top 10 of last year's final NET rankings: No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Texas and No. 10 USC. Notre Dame was ranked No. 8. The Irish play at USC on Nov. 23 and will host Texas and UConn on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, respectively. All three teams made ESPN's Charlie Creme's "Way-Too-Early Top 25" in May as well: No. 2 USC, No. 3 USC and No. 6 Texas. The Irish were ranked No. 4 by Creme.