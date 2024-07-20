Ogunbowale took home MVP honors Saturday after putting up a All-Star game record 34 points — all coming after halftime — and against the Paris-bound U.S. Olympic team in a 117-109 victory for the WNBA Stars.

Former Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale flashed the star power in Saturday night’s WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix that she showed during ND’s 2018 national title run — and then some.

Ogunbowale, the MVP of the 2021 game as well, went 10-of-20 from the field on Saturday night — including 8-of-13 from 3 — and 6-of-7 from the three throw-point line. The MVP of Notre Dame's 2018 national championship run added six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

She was one of four former Irish players in the game.

Former Irish star Kayla McBride had three points and two assists in 11 minutes off the bench for the WNBA stars. Jewell Loyd started for the Olympians and was scoreless in 13 minutes, with three assists and two rebounds. Jackie Young came off the bench for the Olympic team, with two points and three assists in 16 minutes.

Rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both had notable performances as Ogunwale’s teammates. Clark set a rookie record for assists in an All-Star game with 10 to go along with four points and two steals.

Reese logged a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Allisha Gray (16), Nneka Ogwumike (14) and Kelsey Mitchell (14) also reached double figures for the WNBA Stars.

Former UConn standout Breanna Stewart led the Olympic team with 31 points and 10 rebounds. A’ja Wilson added 22 points and Diana Taursi 14.

The U.S. Olympic team opens group play July 29 against Japan in Lille, France. The later rounds will be staged in Paris. Two Irish players, one former and one current, will suit up for Team Canada in the 12-team Olympic tournament — former Irish forward Natalie Achonwa and current ND rising junior guard Cass Prosper.

TEAM WNBA 117, TEAM USA109: Box Score