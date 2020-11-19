 Lou's Confessions: Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame Record
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 07:55:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Lou’s Confessions: Recognizing Brian Kelly’s Record

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

I confess that following No. 2-ranked Notre Dame’s 45-31 victory against Boston College last weekend, I was a little surprised to see an acknowledgement in the stat sheet produced by the university.

In the bullet points of superlatives released by Notre Dame athletics, the first note highlighted was that the Fighting Irish extended the longest active win streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision to 14 games.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly with his team during practice
Kelly achieved his 100th win at Notre Dame last weekend. (Jim Cowsert)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}