Live updates: Notre Dame football moves on from Brian Kelly, begins search
Tuesday, it all still felt so new. Wednesday is a new day.
Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has officially left South Bend for the last time as the Fighting Irish's head football coach. He'll be introduced at LSU in a press conference later today.
The Irish, meanwhile, are in the midst of a coaching search to find Kelly's replacement. Following along for live updates of everything related to Kelly's official introduction and information on Notre Dame's coaching search.
8:07 a.m. Wednesday: Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick will not meet with the College Football Playoff committee
According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick was scheduled to sit on the CFP committee's expansion meeting Wednesday. Those plans changed sometime late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.
Dellenger reported Swarbrick will spend the time speaking with Irish coordinators Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman. The latter is believed to be a candidate for the vacant head coaching position left by Brian Kelly.
12:30 a.m. Wednesday: Blue & Gold releases every word Brian Kelly said to Notre Dame players in a brief exit speech
Brian Kelly called a meeting for Notre Dame players at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick introduced Kelly in an auditorium inside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, and Kelly spoke for three minutes and 40 seconds.
"Look, I know we have been through this together," Kelly said. "I recruited virtually everybody in this room. I want to be able to tell you face to face why we’re at where we’re at."
FULL SPEECH: An exclusive word-for-word transcription of Kelly's exit meeting speech to Notre Dame players
