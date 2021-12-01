Live updates: Notre Dame football moves on from Brian Kelly, begins search

Tuesday, it all still felt so new. Wednesday is a new day.

Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has officially left South Bend for the last time as the Fighting Irish's head football coach. He'll be introduced at LSU in a press conference later today.

The Irish, meanwhile, are in the midst of a coaching search to find Kelly's replacement. Following along for live updates of everything related to Kelly's official introduction and information on Notre Dame's coaching search.

