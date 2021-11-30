EXCLUSIVE: Everything Brian Kelly told Notre Dame players in exit meeting

BlueandGold.com has obtained a video of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly's short speech to the Fighting Irish football team at Tuesday morning's meeting. The video was received from an anonymous source. Kelly called a team meeting on Notre Dame's campus at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Roughly two hours later, LSU officially announced Kelly as the Tigers' new head coach. Before then, though, the video shows Kelly being introduced by Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick in front of Irish football players in an auditorium inside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. The video was shot by an observer in one of the auditorium seats. The video lasts a total of four minutes and 18 seconds. Kelly spoke for roughly three minutes and 40 seconds of that time. Read below for everything Kelly said before exiting the room silently and turning the floor back over to Swarbrick.

“Good morning, guys. Thanks for getting up here in short order, short notice. As you know, I sent out a text last night trying to give you as much notice as possible given the circumstances that we all know that happened relative to social media and information getting out. "Look, I know we have been through this together. I recruited virtually everybody in this room. I want to be able to tell you face to face why we’re at where we’re at. That is, very simply, that the past 12 years have been the most incredible 12 years of my life for me and my family being here at Notre Dame. It’s magical what we’ve been able to build with the most incredible student-athletes, the ones that I’m looking at right now. "So, many times people look in for a reason to blame or there was a reason for something — there was nothing here but first-class in everything that Notre Dame has done for me and my family. I saw my time here as a blessing working with incredible men on a day-to-day basis.

"But there comes a time where you look in your life for another opportunity. And I felt like it was time in my life for another challenge. And I saw that opportunity in a very short window and felt that it was best for me and my family to pursue a new challenge. “So there is no one to blame. There is nobody that is at fault. Nobody did anything wrong. You guys have been the backbone of this program in what you've accomplished and will continue to do that. "I think you’re one of the four best teams in the country. Jack [Swarbrick] is going to get somebody that will continue to lead this program in incredible fashion. I don’t know what it holds for us moving forward, but I hope to heck it means you’re playing for the national championship because you absolutely deserve it.

Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly briefly addressed the Irish before taking the LSU job. (Bill Panzica)