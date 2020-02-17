Napa (Calif.) High class of 2021 athlete Brock Bowers has been hoping to set up a Notre Dame visit ever since the Irish offered last October, and the 6-4, 220-pounder tells Blue & Gold Illustrated that he's locked in a date.

The four-star tight end will visit Notre Dame March 4, the day before spring practices are expected to begin. Bowers will be at Penn State March 5 and Michigan the following day.

Bowers has earned over 20 scholarships and has seen his recruiting stock soar in the past few months. Rivals ranks him as the No. 106 prospect in the country and No. 6 tight end, while sitting at No. 10 in the California state rankings.

In January, Bowers visited three southern powerhouses in Clemson, Georgia and LSU. During an interview with Rivals following those visits, he mentioned that he wanted to take a Midwest swing, and Bowers will do just that next month.