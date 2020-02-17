Key Notre Dame Target Sets Spring Visit
Napa (Calif.) High class of 2021 athlete Brock Bowers has been hoping to set up a Notre Dame visit ever since the Irish offered last October, and the 6-4, 220-pounder tells Blue & Gold Illustrated that he's locked in a date.
The four-star tight end will visit Notre Dame March 4, the day before spring practices are expected to begin. Bowers will be at Penn State March 5 and Michigan the following day.
Bowers has earned over 20 scholarships and has seen his recruiting stock soar in the past few months. Rivals ranks him as the No. 106 prospect in the country and No. 6 tight end, while sitting at No. 10 in the California state rankings.
In January, Bowers visited three southern powerhouses in Clemson, Georgia and LSU. During an interview with Rivals following those visits, he mentioned that he wanted to take a Midwest swing, and Bowers will do just that next month.
Most schools are looking at Bowers as a tight end, and the Irish like his talents on that side of the ball too. Notre Dame also sees Bowers for its vyper position, and he's used to getting off the edge and rushing the passer at the high school level.
"It was kind of surprising," Bowers told BGI following earning an offer from Notre Dame last fall. "It's a pretty great school with a lot of history. I don't know a lot about them, but I know the basics."
Bowers posted 22 carries for 316 yards and three touchdowns, plus 39 receptions for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns (28.2 yards per catch). Defensively, Bowers totaled 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. He also scored on a kickoff return touchdown.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.