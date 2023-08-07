Notre Dame football needs more than just one player to replace the production of Isaiah Foskey. The program’s all-time sack leader (26.5) recorded more sacks last season, 11, than any of Notre Dame’s current defensive line have totaled in their careers. Senior Jordan Botelho, whose 6.5 career sacks came in the last two seasons, will be tasked will replacing Foskey in the starting lineup at vyper end. But his primary backups, sophomores Junior Tuihalamaka and Joshua Burnham, will almost certainly play roles in helping the Irish rush the passer. “Love ‘em,” said Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington. “Killers. “Burnham, No. 1 is he’s tough and dependable. He’s got all the athleticism but he’s incredibly tough. He may be out-weighed in matchups but he’ll come in and mix it up. He’s fundamentally developed. It’s a lot, it’s not like you can just come in and play D-Line. There’s a lot of detail that goes into it. He’s really worked it. He’s very talented. “And Junior Tuihalamaka, golly, those guys — I am thrilled with where they are and where they’re headed.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Both Tuihalamaka and Burnham came to Notre Dame as four-star linebacker recruits, but they each started transitioning to defensive end at various points in their freshman seasons. Burnham started some vyper work as an early enrolled freshman in the spring of last year. Tuihalamaka didn't start his transition until last fall, but it led to some playing opportunities late in the season. The opportunity to play quickly outweighed Tuihalamaka's desire to remain at linebacker in defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme. "It was kind of hard at first," he said. "For me at the time, I just wanted to get on the field. Whatever gets me on the field. Even special teams. "Golden saw I was able to do good reps at linebacker and the only way to get me on the field was to get me to vyper. I definitely see the vision he had moving me there. I'm definitely not disappointed." The 6-foot-2, 254-pound Tuihalamaka is up 14 pounds from last year's roster and has settled into his new spot nicely after recording six tackles in his debut season. Tuihalamaka also played special teams in all 13 games. "I feel like it's the right place," Tuihalamaka said of vyper. "I'm glad they had me move to this position. I feel very comfortable at it. I feel like I can go 100% in any situation. Full send, full speed without overthinking anything." Burnham, who combined for a tackle for a loss on his lone snap last season, made an even bigger physical transformation in gaining 25 pounds. The 6-4, 248-pound Burnham has a height advantage on Botelho (6-3) and Tuihalamaka. "My thing is I just have to get that explosive get-off," Burnham said. "I have the long arms, the reach and everything like that. So just using all that to my advantage."