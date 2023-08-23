One of UConn’s five losses last season was a 74-60 setback to Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend on Dec. 4. The Huskies lead the series, 39-14.

It’s a Jan. 27 road matchup with UConn, projected as the nation’s No. 2 team to start the season in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 . The Huskies went 36-5 overall last season and 18-2 in the Big East, while reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

All but one remaining piece of the Notre Dame 2023-24 women’s basketball non-conference schedule has now been released, with the biggest new addition in Wednesday’s reveal not taking place until the Irish are well into ACC play.

UConn gives Notre Dame a third top 12 non-conference opponent, joining previously announced games with No. 8 South Carolina, the Nov. 6 opener in Paris, and No. 12 Tennessee on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29.

Notre Dame is 10th in the ESPN poll projection. Four other ACC teams are ranked in the Top 25 — No. 9 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 Florida State and No. 19 North Carolina. The Irish are the defending ACC regular-season champs (15-3) and went 27-6 overall with a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tourney.

Besides UConn and Tennessee, the Irish play non-conference road games at NJIT (Nov. 12) and Ball State (Nov. 25). NJIT — in Newark, N.J. — is within a hour’s drive of the hometowns of Irish players Olivia Miles, Nat Marshall and Sonia Citron, and within two hours for Kylee Watson and Hannah Hidalgo.

The home non-conference games are with Northwestern (Nov. 15), Chicago State (Nov. 21), Lafayette (Dec. 6), previously announced Purdue (Dec. 17), and Western Michigan (Dec. 21).

In addition to the South Carolina neutral-site game, a second neutral site game on Nov. 18 is on the schedule, with the name of the opponent and site to be released in the coming weeks.

NJIT and Lafayette are first-time opponents, though a road game with Lafayette last season was scheduled, then canceled.

Ahead of ND’s season opener in France, the Irish will play an Oct. 30 home exhibition game against Purdue Northwest, an NCAA Div. II school located in Hammond, Ind.

NOTRE DAME NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

10/30: Purdue Northwest (Exhibition)

11/6: South Carolina* [36-1/16-0 SEC]

11/12: at NJIT [13-16/8-8 America East]

11/15: Northwestern [9-21/2-16 Big Ten]

11/18: TBA (at neutral site TBA)

11/21: Chicago State [6-22 Independent]

11/25: atBall State [26-9/14-4 MAC]

11/29: at Tennessee^ [25-12/13-3 SEC]

12/6: Lafayette [10-19/7-11 Patriot]

12/17: Purdue [19-11/9-8 Big Ten]

12/21: Western Michigan [12-17/7-11 MAC]

1/27: at UConn [31-6/18-2 Big East]

* In Paris, France

^ ACC/SEC Challenge