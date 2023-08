Notre Dame football will be without two players for the remainder of the season: senior tight end Kevin Bauman and sophomore defensive end Aiden Gobaira.

Head coach Marcus Freeman shared the news Saturday during his post-practice press conference.

Bauman partially tore his ACL early in preseason camp. Gobaria tore his ACL during Tuesday's practice at South Bend's School Field.

This story will be updated.

