After logging a few thousand air miles two weeks ago pondering where home should be, Braden Fiske ultimately decided that the best fit wasn't in his own backyard.

On Monday, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle committed to finishing his college football career at Florida State over finalists USC and Notre Dame, the latter roughly 40 miles from where he grew up and earned two-star status playing his high school ball at Michigan City (Ind.) High.

What happened since his high school days is more than a late-bloomer storyline. In five years at Western Michigan, Fiske became a beast with NFL aspirations, and the talent and motor to get him there.

His burgeoning dream coaxed him into the transfer portal around the time Broncos head coach Tim Lester was purged on Nov. 28. Fiske took an official visit to Notre Dame four days later and picked up a scholarship offer from the Irish on his way out.

“Great kid. He could play anywhere,” former Notre Dame All-America safety Tom Zbikowski said of Fiske on the Inside ND Sports Podcast earlier this month. Zbikowski spent this past season as a defensive quality control coach at Western Michigan.

“He’s got relentless energy,” Zbikowski continued. “He’s as tough as they come. And he reminds me of (former Irish standout defensive lineman) Derek Landri in my opinion, a taller version of him.”