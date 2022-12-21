The addition of Smith should be worth the confusion of being on the same team as 2023 wide receiver signee Kaleb Smith . The younger Smith verbally committed to the Irish on Dec. 1 before also signing Wednesday on the first day of the three-day signing period.

The Virginia Tech graduate transfer announced he had signed with Notre Dame following his weekend visit on campus. Smith became the third graduate transfer commitment to Notre Dame in the 2022-23 transfer portal cycle. South Florida kicker Spencer Shrader announced last week his pledge to the Irish , and Penn punter Ben Krimm announced Sunday his commitment to a preferred walk-on spot with the Irish.

The older Smith spent the 2022 season as Virginia Tech's leading receiver with 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. Smith was the lone bright spot in an otherwise lousy passing offense that averaged 203.3 yards per game, which ranked No. 102 in the FBS prior to the beginning of bowl season.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Smith recorded 74 receptions for 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns across four seasons in a career that started as a walk-on for Virginia Tech. Smith's rise through the program included an early promotion to scholarship player and appointment to captain for the 2022 season.

Rivals rates Smith as a three-star prospect in the portal and ranks him No. 25 at wide receiver in the ever-changing portal rankings. Smith came to Virginia Tech as a two-start recruit who missed his senior season at Mineral (Va.) Louisa County with an injury.

The Irish are now projected to have 10 scholarship wide receivers on the 2023 roster. Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey previously expressed that 10 was the ideal number for his position group. Notre Dame finished the 2022 regular season with only five healthy, scholarship wide receivers.

In addition to Smith, graduate senior Matt Salerno, also a former walk-on, recently announced he would be returning to Notre Dame for a sixth season. Salerno caught five passes for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last 12 games.

Notre Dame's four underclassmen wide receivers from the 2022 roster are expected to return next season: sophomores Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas and freshman Tobias Merriweather. That group combined for 60 receptions, 868 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Four wide receiver commitments signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday: four-star recruits Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores Jr., and Braylon James and three-star recruit Kaleb Smith.