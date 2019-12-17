As an unranked four-star recruit, Zack Martin was considered the 22nd best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2009 according to Rivals. He was expected to be a quality lineman when he committed to Notre Dame, but one of the best offensive guards of the next decade? It’s hard to imagine anyone saw that coming. At the end of November, the Atheltic released its NFL All-Decade Team, encapsulating the top player(s) at every position for the 2010s, which was determined by a vote from the publication's staff of professional football writers. In a split decision, Martin, a current member of the Dallas Cowboys, was named the second-best guard offensive guard of the last decade.

Former Notre Dame offensive guard Zack Martin, who has played for the Dallas Cowboys for his entire NFL career. (Dallas Cowboys, Twitter)

This is a feat made even more impressive by the fact that he did start his NFL career until 2014 and was only able to be evaluated on his play for 60 percent of the decade. Marshal Yanda of the Baltimore Ravens was named the best offensive guard of the decade, but he was in the NFL for all ten years of the 2010s. Still, several of the Atheltic’s writers, including Ted Nguyen, thought it was best to put Martin ahead of Yanda. “With Martin, he was so dominant at his position for a stretch,” Nguyen said. “He was the ultimate technician as a run blocker and pass blocker, and one of the only linemen able to block Aaron Donald one-on-one without looking foolish half the time. He’s one of the best athletes to ever play the position. To me, Yanda wasn’t as dominating but part of what makes Yanda so good is his versatility and longevity.” Martin’s career accolades back this up. He’s been named an All-Pro by the Pro Football Writers of American four times, more than any other offensive guard, including Yanda. When it comes to Pro Bowl appearance, Yanda does have more this decade than Martin with seven, but Martin has played in the NFL’s end-of-the-season all-star game in each of the first five years of his career and seems to be a shoo-in to make it in 2019.

It was just one season, but Martin was also the only offensive guard in the NFL Network 2019 list of Top 100 players, which is voted on by the players in the offseason. Martin has been on the list each of the last three years, but Yanda made it from 2014 through 2017. In his sixth season, Martin continues to play high-level football. While playing 907 snaps through 13 games, he’s been on Pro Football Focus’ team of the week twice, he hasn’t given up a sack all season and he has a PFF grade of 89.1. “Martin has played 60 pass-blocking snaps in a single game only twice in his career — with the second coming in Week 13,” wrote Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus last week. “And both times, Martin hasn’t allowed a single quarterback pressure. Volume clearly isn’t an issue for the sixth-year guard out of Notre Dame.” Even if Martin is able to continue this level of play well into the 2020s, it will be difficult for him to be named to an All-Decade in 2029. But if he’s able to combine his overall dominance with Yanda-like longevity, anything is possible.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 15 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was signed from the practice squad on Nov. 5… Did not play in the 5-9 Jets 42-21 loss to the 12-2 Baltimore Ravens... In three games this season, he has eight rushing attempts for 12 yards. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Played three special team snaps in the 7-7 Bears 21-13 loss to the 11-3 Green Bay Packers. This was the third NFL game he's played in. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Had one catch for five yards and a touchdown in 12-2 Baltimore’s 42-21 win over the 5-9 New York Jets… For the season, he has 12 receptions for 190 yards and three scores but had not made a touchdown catch in the previous six games:

"I'm blessed to be a part of this great team." @MBoykin814 pic.twitter.com/Ddb7X9cafP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded two tackles and a sack in the 11-3 49ers’ 29-22 loss to the 5-9 Atlanta Falcons… Has compiled 12 tackles and a sack this season.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged three catches for 44 yards in the 1-13 Bengals’ 34-13 loss to the 11-3 New England Patriots… Has 37 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns through 14 games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Was listed as questionable heading into the 5-9 Jets’ 42-21 loss to the 12-2 Ravens but played 25 special teams snaps.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Targeted six times for five catches and 61 yards in the 9-5 Texans’ 24-21 win over the 8-6 Tennessee Titans… Has 47 receptions for 659 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. • Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, New York Jets: After getting cut by the Ravens a few weeks ago, Jackson was picked up by the New York Jets — a team that also cut him earlier in the season… He recorded one tackle while playing 20 special teams snaps in the 5-9 Jets 42-21 loss to the 12-2 Ravens... Played in his sixth career NFL games after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in eight special team snaps and one offensive snap in the 5-9 Panthers’ 30-24 home loss to the 11-3 Seattle Seahawks… Has served as the team’s long snapper in all 14 games this season and has made millions playing the position. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 20 offensive snaps in the 5-9 Jaguars’ 20-16 win over the 6-8 Oakland Raiders… Has one reception for nine yards this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension… For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants… Has yet to sign with a new team. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: After getting promoted to second string, he did not play in 6-8 Raiders’ 20-16 home loss to the 5-9 Jacksonville Jaguars… Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason, but that could change by the end of the season:

Updated Raiders . . . Gruden on NFL apology for Carr call; Jacobs, Brown and their availability; playoff hopes (believe it or not); what about DeShone Kizer? . . . other notes . . . https://t.co/6vwpZb9mYJ #mercnews — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) December 16, 2019

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded fives tackles, two TFLs, two pass deflections and a quarterback hit in the 3-11 Giants’ 36-20 win over the 3-11 Miami Dolphins… Has 17 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and one interception on the season.

Julian Love and Dalvin Tomlinson said NO to the Dolphins on 4th and 1. Ever since the Leonard Williams trade he has received less double teams and he’s making his name known. A great pickup by Jerry Reese. pic.twitter.com/tzLTrxUyWh — Danny King (@DannyKingNFL) December 17, 2019

• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Was signed from the practice squad six weeks ago… Played 15 special teams snaps in the 5-9 Panthers’ 30-24 loss to the 11-3 Seattle Seahawks. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started in the 9-5 Texans’ 24-21 loss to the 8-6 Tennessee Titans… Has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center this season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was on the field for every offensive snap in the 7-7 Cowboys’ 44-21 home win over the 8-6 Los Angeles Rams. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Played every snap at right tackle in the 11-3 49ers’ 29-22 loss to 5-9 Atlanta Falcons and continues to play well after returning from injury... He has started 10 games at right tackle, missing four due to a knee injury.

Mike McGlinchey had yet another good game pass-blocking, which is a really nice recent trend for the 49ers. His linemates did not — the question is, will more cohesion/rhythm moving forward iron out the issues? — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 16, 2019

Mike McGlinchey talked to his cousin Matt Ryan after the game, and he had a message for the #49ers pic.twitter.com/kz9uf7d3hu — KNBR (@KNBR) December 16, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard and played every snap in the 6-8 Colts’ 34-7 loss to the 11-3 New Orleans Saints… Has started every game for the Colts this season.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had three tackles, one sack and a quarterback hit in the 3-10-1 Lions’ 38-17 loss to the 7-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers… For the season, he has 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Had five carries for 15 yards in the 11-3 Seahawks’ 30-24 win over the 5-9 Panthers. On the season, he has 29 total offensive touches, 134 total yards and one touchdown.

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 18 defensive snaps in the 5-9 Chargers 39-10 loss to the 10-4 Minnesota Vikings… For the season, he has 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed three catches for 49 yards in the 10-4 Vikings 39-10 win over the 5-9 Los Angeles Chargers… For the season, he has 38 receptions for 361 yards and six touchdowns. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded six tackles, a TFL and recovered a fumble in the Vikings 20-7 win over the Chargers… For the season, he has 80 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched five tackles (four solo) in the 7-7 Cowboys’ 44-21 home win over the 8-6 Los Angeles Rams… Has 125 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season ... Is tied for sixth in the NFL in total tackles.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 23 offensive snaps in 3-11 Miami’s 36-20 loss to the 3-11 New York Giants… For the season, he has four receptions for 39 yards. He also has four kickoff returns for a total of 45 yards and six tackles on special teams. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played every snap at left tackle in 12-2 Baltimore’s 42-21 victory over the 5-9 New York Jets… Has started every game this season and is having one of the best seasons ever at left tackle with an NFL-leading 92.5 PFF pass-blocking grade:

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Targeted four times for one catch for 51 yards and a touchdown in the 3-11 Giants 36-20 win over the 3-11 Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles... Has 38 catches for 512 yards and five touchdowns in eight games played since returning from a four-game PED suspension. • Mani Te'o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: In his second NFL game this season, Te'o recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit in the 11-3 Saints 34-7 win over the 6-8 Indianapolis Colts. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three tackles (all solo) in the 5-9 Chargers 39-10 loss to the 10-4 Vikings… For the season, he has compiled 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Jerry Tillery has made 100% of the tackles when he is in the game. pic.twitter.com/aVOaSYdXB5 — ⚡️GoLABolts⚡️ (239 days until Sofi) (@GoLABolts) December 15, 2019

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded four tackles in the 5-9 Chargers 39-10 loss to the 10-4 Vikings… Has 62 tackles through 12 games and has been excellent on special teams this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play in the 8-6 Steelers’ 17-10 loss to the 10-4 Buffalo Bills... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season ... Before his injury, he compiled 22 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was inactive in the 11-3 Packers' 21-13 win over the 7-7 Chicago Bears… Has been active in three games this season.

