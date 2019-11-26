After graduating from Notre Dame and going undrafted in 2008, long snapper J.J. Jansen was signed by the Green Bay Packers but, early on, he suffered a knee injury and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. His assumption was that the injury would spark the end of his football career. Jansen's mother agreed.

Former Notre Dame long snapper J.J. Jansen, who has spent over a decade in the NFL (Photo Courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)

"I got hurt my first year in Green Bay and a few days later my mom said, 'would this not be a good time for you to go get your CPA,"' Jansen said. "I was an accounting major, and I thought, 'all right I kind of had my fun, I had my shot, and now I need to move on.' I had zero expectations. "I thought it was really cool that I got invited to an NFL camp. I had no sense of what the league thought of me. I had no sense of my talent level."

To his surprise, the Packers traded him for a seventh-round pick to the Panthers before the following season and the rest is history. A little over a decade later, Jansen is still playing in the NFL with Carolina. By the end of this season, he will have made $10,222,500 over his career and has more than $1 million left on his contract through the 2020 season. Jansen is the fourth-most tenured long snapper currently in the NFL with 12 years of experience (Don Muhlbach of the Detriot Lions leads this category). His technique and thriving under pressure are important to a successful long snapper, Jansen contributes much of his success to a selfless attitude. "I always take my job very seriously, and I think everybody does," Jansen said. "But I think having an early appreciation for what the job requirements were. It's not about me. It's what does the punter want? What does the kicker want? How can I put them in the best positions to be successful?"

His NFL maturation process began while he was at Notre Dame. Then Fighting Irish Head Coach Charlie Weis may have had his struggles on the field but, after coming from the New England Patriots, he had NFL-like expectations for his players and this paid off for Jansen. At the time, his special teams Coach was Brian Polian, who currently has a similar role with Notre Dame under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Like Weis, he also brought a wealth of NFL knowledge. "Coach Polian had his connections through his dad with the Colts and the Bills going back to previous years," Jansen said. "You had a really good sense of what the NFL would be like both again on the field and off. I didn't always feel it, but I think when you compare stories with other guys I was more prepared for the NFL than I think the typical player, and that was the advantage of playing for coaches that had a lot of experience took their jobs really seriously." Jansen also benefited from having to learn how to snap and protect when his team was punting, which is necessary for the NFL because only the left and right gunners are allowed to pass the line of scrimmage and run down the field before the ball is actually kicked. He says this was once how it was in college, but a rule change made it so all 11 players could take off as soon as the ball was snapped and thus punt formations and the responsibility of a longer snapper have changed. If you watch the Irish today, you'll see current long snapper John Shannon take off as soon as he snaps the ball. "It helped me immensely to be sort of in the old school punt formations because that's the way the NFL is," Jansen said. "The rules haven't changed in the NFL the way they have in college." While he has found his career as an NFL long snapper rewarding, the job still comes with its challenges. One of the more difficult aspects of having a long NFL career as a long snapper is that people only tend to notice him when he's made a mistake. He could make 500 perfect snaps in a row, but people are only going to talk about the one that went over the punter's head. "The fact that as a long snapper you're relatively anonymous, you take pride in the fact that you become anonymous," Jansen said. "I think it's the same way that other players maybe take pride when they become recognized. It's just a retraining of a professional value system. It's not always easy — far from it — especially when times are tough. "You can't help but think man, ' Nobody even knows who I am. I'm doing well but everyone's quick to say negative things.'"

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 12 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: After getting signed from the practice squad Nov. 5, he had four carries for six yards in 4-7 New York’s 34-3 win over the 6-5 Oakland Raiders. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Was inactive for the 5-6 Bears’ 19-14 home win over the 2-9 New York Giants.

Chicago Bears inactives: DB Duke Shelley, LB Danny Trevathan, OL Alex Bars, DL Abdullah Anderson, TE Bradley Sowell, TE Adam Shaheen and WR Riley Ridley. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) November 24, 2019

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Grabbed two catches for 54 yards in 9-2 Baltimore’s 45-6 victory over the 6-5 Los Angeles Rams … For the season, he has 11 receptions for 185 yards and two scores.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the 10-1 49ers’ 37-8 win over the 8-3 Green Bay Packers … Has compiled eight tackles this season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged one catch for seven yards in the 0-11 Bengals’ 16-10 home loss to the 6-5 Pittsburgh Steelers … Has 29 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams and one defensive snap in the 4-7 Jets’ 34-3 win over the 6-5 Raiders. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Grabbed seven catches for 140 yards in 7-4 Texans’ 20-17 win over the 6-5 Indianapolis Colts … Has 41 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns in seven games played.

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, Baltimore Ravens: Participated on special teams and four defensive snaps in the 9-2 Ravens’ 45-6 victory over the 6-5 Rams … Played in his fifth career NFL game last week after overcoming several career setbacks. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 16 special teams snaps in the 5-6 Panthers’ 34-31 road loss to the 9-2 New Orleans Saints … Has served as the team’s long snapper in all 11 games. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 44 offensive snaps in the 4-7 Jaguars’ 42-20 loss to the 6-5 Tennessee Titans … Has one reception this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants … Has yet to sign with a new team. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play in the 6-5 Raiders’ 34-3 road loss to the 4-7 New York Jets … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded one tackle and an interception returned for 30 yards in the 2-9 Giants 19-14 loss to the 5-6 Chicago Bears... This was his first career interception... Has three tackles on the season.



Julian Love!!! Guy had a rough week in his personal life. Getting his first real reps this week and his first NFL interception!! pic.twitter.com/9DKp2gYaIc — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 24, 2019

• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Signed from the practice squad three weeks ago and played 16 special teams snaps in 5-6 Panthers’ 34-31 loss to the 9-2 Saints. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started in the 7-4 Texans’ 20-17 win over the 6-5 Colts … Has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center this season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was on the field for every offensive snap in the 6-5 Cowboys’ 13-9 road loss versus the 10-1 New England Patriots. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in the 10-1 49ers’ 37-8 win over the 8-3 Packers … He has started seven games this season at right tackle, missing four due to a knee injury.

Mike McGlinchey is glad the #49ers offensive dominance is clicking at the right time after being so effective earlier this season. #GBvsSF #49wz pic.twitter.com/EbnbwVNKcA — Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) November 25, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started in the 6-5 Colts in their 20-17 loss over the 7-4 Houston Texans... According to PFF, he had a 87.5 overall grade and, once again, made their week 12 Team of the Week.

Quenton Nelson owns 3 of the top-6 overall game grades by a LG this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/Otnjky5z2l — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had five tackles (all solo) in the 3-7-1 Lions’ 19-16 road loss to the 2-9 Washington Redskins … For the season, he has 17 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Was inactive in the 9-2 Seahawks 17-9 win over the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles.

Seahawks inactives vs. the Eagles pic.twitter.com/DBk38HOWd5 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 24, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-7 Chargers had a bye … For the season, he has 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: The 8-3 Vikings had a bye … For the season, he has 29 receptions for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

A big shoutout to current @Vikings Captain and former Irish TE Kyle Rudolph for taking a few mins to speak to our recruits yesterday. #GoIrish ☘️#IrishintheNFL 👊 pic.twitter.com/80BdIqzVJK — Aaryn Kearney (AK) (@aarynkearney) November 24, 2019

• KeiVarae Russell (2013-15), CB, Los Angeles Chargers: Was reportedly signed by the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The team is on a bye this week.

Former Everett (Wash.) Mariner DB Keivarae Russell has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. — Ryland Spencer™ (@RylandSpencer) November 26, 2019

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: The 8-3 Vikings had a bye … For the season, he has 61 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception.

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched eight tackles (six solos) and one pass deflection in the 6-5 Cowboys’ 13-9 road loss versus the 10-1 Patriots … Has 98 tackles 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first eight contests ... Tied for fourth in the NFL in total tackles. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Was targeted twice for no catches in 2-9 Miami’s 41-24 road loss to the 5-6 Cleveland Browns … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was questionable during the week but ended up playing in the 9-2 Baltimore’s 45- blowout victory over the 6-5 Los Angeles Rams … Has started each of the first 11 contests at left tackle and continues to be the NFL's top pass blocker.

Ravens DT Michael Pierce inactive, LT Ronnie Stanley active; Rams WR Robert Woods active for Monday night showdown https://t.co/EDrvvOWf10 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 26, 2019

How does Dan Brunskill compare in PFF pass-blocking efficiency among qualifying tackles?



1. Ronnie Stanley, Ravens: 99.2

2. Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs: 98.5

3. Ryan Ramczyk, Saints: 98.2

4. Dan Brunskill, 49ers: 98.2

5. Trent Brown, Raiders: 98.1 https://t.co/ZtVTiD7jRp — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 25, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in the 2-9 New York Giants loss to the 5-6 Bears ... He reportedly entered concussion protocol after the game... Has 36 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns in seven games played since returning from a four-game PED suspension.

Giants WR Golden Tate is once again in the concussion protocol:https://t.co/Uad4y4z1u4 — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) November 26, 2019

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-7 Chargers had a bye … For the season, he has compiled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-7 Chargers had a bye … Has 43 tackles through nine games, and has been excellent on special teams this season.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play in the 6-5 Steelers’ 16-10 win to the 0-11 Bengals ... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season ... Before his injury, he compiled 22 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was inactive in the 8-3 Packers' 37-8 loss to the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers … Has been active in three games this season.