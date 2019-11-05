Nine games into his career and former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill has already made a name for himself in the NFL as one of league's best special teams players. On the season, nine of the Los Angeles Chargers rookie's 29 total tackles have come on special teams, which is tied for second behind Miles Killebrew of the Detroit Lions with 10.

(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press )

Entering this weekend, Pro Football Focus had him rated as 90.6 on special teams, which based on their grading system is considered a "High-Quality" player. All he did on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers was add to that with a blocked punt.

Drue Tranquill, who has a 90.6 special teams grade this year, has just blocked a punt. — PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) November 3, 2019

Tranquill's performed so well on special teams that he's begun to earn buzz as a possible Pro Bowler. PFF even listed him as their honorable mention special teams player in their 2019 Midseason NFL All-Pro Team. He's also begun to see the field more and more for the Chargers on defense. He's played at least 33 percent of the team's defensive snaps at linebacker in their last five games. The Charger's rookie did not register a single snap on that side of the ball in the Charger's first three games.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Nine Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week nine of the NFL season: • Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Signed from the 1-7 Jets practice... His first time on an active NFL roster this season.

#Jets to add RB Josh Adams to active roster: https://t.co/OuMvCgnDbs — Jets Wire (@TheJetsWire) November 5, 2019

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Was signed from the 3-5 Bears practice squad, but he was inactive in the team’s 22-14 road loss to the 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles.



Bears inactives at Philadelphia (11.3):



- DE Abdullah Anderson

- OL Alex Bars

- S Deon Bush

- LB Isaiah Irving

- WR Riley Ridley

- CB Duke Shelley

- LB Josh Woods#Bears100 — Teddy Rydquist (@TeddyRydquist) November 3, 2019

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Was targeted once for zero catches in the 6-2 Ravens 37-20 victory over the 8-1 New England Patriots … For the season, he has nine receptions for 131 yards and two scores.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded zero tackles in the 8-0 49ers’ 28-25 road win over the 3-5-1 Arizona Cardinals… Has compiled seven tackles through seven contests.

Top graded defensive players vs Cards

DJ Jones 85

DEFO 77.1

Bosa 74.5

Sherman 72.1

Armstead 60.9



Lowest graded

Tartt 29.4

Solomon 30.5

Sheldon Day 37.7

Fred Warner 43.8

Jimmie Ward 43.9#49ers pic.twitter.com/XK5fR6Cn2H — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) November 1, 2019

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: The 0-8 Bengals had a bye … Has 23 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown through seven games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams and two defensive snaps in the 1-7 Jets 26-18 loss to the 1-7 Miami Dolphins. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Missed the 6-3 Texans’ 26-3 road win over the 4-5 Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hamstring injury... could be back in week 11... Has 34 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns in six games played.

Players the #Texans should get back after the Week 10 bye:



- CB Bradley Roby

- LT Laremy Tunsil

- CB Lonnie Johnson

- S Tashaun Gipson

- CB Johnathan Joseph



Players they could get back:



- WR Will Fuller



Long-shot IR stashes:



- TE Jordan Thomas

- TE Kahale Warring — Avery Duncan (@averydduncan) November 4, 2019

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, Baltimore Ravens: Participated in 16 special teams snaps in the Ravens victory over the Patriots… Played in his second career NFL game last week after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 11 special teams snaps in the 5-3 Panthers' 30-20 home win over the 4-5 Tennessee Titans … Has served as the team’s long snapper in all eight games... Is apparently good at arguing calls

Flag pulled. Refs get an earful from long snapper JJ Jansen, debater extraordinaire. https://t.co/OclFw5Udya — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 3, 2019

• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Targeted once for zero catches in the 4-5 Jaguars loss to the 6-3 Texans ... This was his fourth game of the season after getting signed three weeks ago.

• TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate, when he returned from his four-game suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown … Has yet to be signed by a new team, but reportedly worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play in the 4-4 Raiders’ 31-24 home win over the 3-4-1 Detriot Lions … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded no stats in the 2-7 Giants’ 37-18 home loss versus the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the ninth game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in the 6-3 Texans’ 26-3 win against the 4-5 Jaguars. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started in the 5-3 Cowboys win over the 2-7 Giants.



• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in 8-0 San Francisco’s 28-25 road win against the Cardinals after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee … It's possible he could be back next week … Had started at right tackle in each of San Francisco’s first four contests.

Kyle Shanahan still has a target date of Nov. 11 (vs. Seahawks) to get Staley, Kyle Juszczyk and Mike McGlinchey back.#49ers — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) October 29, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played 100 percent of the 5-3 Colts’ offensive snaps in their 26-24 loss to the 4-4 Steelers... He did not have his best game of the season and also fell on the leg of his Colts quarterback Jacoby Brisset and strained the signal-callers MCL … Has played every offensive snap of his career thus far.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: On the field for 41 defensive snaps in the 3-4-1 Lions’ 31-24 road loss to the 4-4- Oakland Raiders… For the season, he has 12 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. He was also recently on a photography assignment for Rolling Stone:

On photography assignment for this exclusive event?



That would be @Lions DE Romeo Okwara (@RomeoND45).



See his work in the story below.#OnePride https://t.co/YdehStNufG — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 31, 2019

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play in the 7-2 Seahawks’ 40-34 home win over the 2-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Has 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 66 yards in seven contests.



Seahawks inactives



Josh Gordon

Quandre Diggs

CJ Prosise

Gary Jennings

John Ursua

Quinton Jefferson

Lano Hill — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 3, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Notched one tackle in 4-5 Los Angeles’ 4-5 home win against the 7-2 Green Bay Packers … For the season, he has nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in the 6-3 Vikings’ 26-23 road loss to the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs … For the season, he has 20 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins finds Kyle Rudolph to take the lead! #SKOL pic.twitter.com/KuFiqZQrfd — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) November 3, 2019

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched eight tackles, a sack, a TFL a quarterback hit and had one pass deflection in 6-3 Vikings 26-23 loss to the 6-3 Chiefs … For the season, he has 53 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched 12 tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hit in the 5-3 Cowboys’ 37-18 victory versus the 2-7 Giants … Has 68 tackles (41 solo), 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first seven contests... Is tied for 13th in total tackles on the season...

Shot Out Of A Cannon .... Jaylon Smith With The Sack #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/Bf1qfduH3P — GSH (@gman416) November 5, 2019

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 25 offensive snaps during 1-7 Dophin'ss 26-18 home win to the Jets … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in 6-2 Ravens win over the 8-1 New England Patriots, but was a little hobbled at the end of the game… He has allowed just four pressures all year on 301 pass-protection snaps ... Has started each of the first eight contests at left tackle.

Ronnie Stanley has allowed just four total pressures on 301 pass-blocking snaps in 2019.



He has five games where he hasn't given up a sack, hit or hurry.https://t.co/WBWy30j3Gj — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) November 4, 2019

"Did Ronnie Stanley get out of the game okay?'



Coach: "Yeah, he did." pic.twitter.com/GfoDKmL1ZN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was targeted six times and had six receptions for 42 yards in the 2-7 Giants’ 37-28 home loss against the Cowboys... Has 29 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown in five games played since returning from a suspension. He also made this catch:

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded one tackle in the 4-5 Chargers’ 26-11 win over the 7-2 Packers…. For the season, he has compiled nine tackles and 1.5 sacks.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered five solo tackles and a blocked punt in the 4-5 Chargers’ 26-11 victory over the 7-2 Packers … Has 29 tackles through eight games and has been excellent on special teams this season.

Chargers rookie LB Drue Tranquill with a HUGE punt block. Has been arguably the best rookie on special teams this year. pic.twitter.com/MH5x6ADuiX — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) November 3, 2019