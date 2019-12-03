In each of the last four seasons, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith has earned the honor of participating in the Pro Bowl. He is generally considered one of the best safeties in the NFL. But he was initially snubbed by the 2018 Pro Bowl, despite being named the best player in the NFL that season by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 98.8, the highest in the league.

Instead, Smith was added to the roster after then New York Giants safety Landon Collins fractured his forearm in Week 16 of the 2017 season and was unable to participate. I can't speak to exactly why Smith was only an alternate that season, but fans do have an impact on the decision-making process and can help ensure this level of injustice never happens again.

The Pro Bowl roster is picked based on input from the coaches, the players and the fans, each getting one-third of the overall vote. Smith and 11 other former Notre Dame players are on the 2020 Pro Bowl Ballot. Those players are: • Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals • Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans • Nick Martin, C, Houston Texans • Zack Martin, G, Dallas Cowboys • Mike McGlinchey, T, San Francisco 49ers • Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts • Romeo Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions • Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings • Harrison Smith, SS, Minnesota Vikings • Jaylon Smith, ILB, Dallas Cowboys • Ronnie Stanley, T, Baltimore Ravens • Drue Tranquill, ST, Los Angeles Chargers

If you are so inclined, you may vote for the Irish alums in one of two ways. By clicking here, you will be taken to a webpage where you may search for each player by position. This type of voting has been open since Nov. 12. Social media voting, which began on Nov. 28, allows you to vote for your favorite former Notre Dame player by Tweeting #ProBowlVote along with the player's first and last name or their Twitter handle. Public Retweets of someone else's vote also count as a vote of your own. Here's an example:

On Dec. 11 and 12, votes on Twitter count as double. Fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl officially closes after Dec. 12. The former Notre Dame players most likely to make the Pro Bowl are Jaylon Smith, currently fourth in total tackles; Harrison Smith, third in tackles by a strong safety in NFC; Zack Martin, who has made the last five Pro Bowls; Ronnie Stanley, who is considered the best pass-blocker in the NFL this season; Quenton Nelson, he made it last year as a rookie and Drue Tranquill, generally regarded as one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Kyle Rudolph also has an outside chance of being selected, as he is tied for first in total touchdown passes in the NFC amongst tight ends with six. Players that make the 2020 Pro Bowl will receive a minimum of $39,000 (members of the losing team) and a maximum of $67,000 (members of the winning team).

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 13 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was signed from the practice squad on Nov. 5… Was inactive in the 4-8 Jets 22-6 loss to the 1-11 Cincinnati Bengals... Has eight rushing attempts for 12 yards on the season.

Nothing real surprising on the inactives for the Jets: Hairston, Countess, Brown, Josh Adams, Worrilow, Mosley, Edoga — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) December 1, 2019

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Played one offensive snap and five special team snaps in the 6-6 Bears 24-20 win over the 3-8-1 Detriot Lions. This the first NFL game he's played in.

Alex Bars played his first career snap on that play. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 28, 2019

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not have a catch in 10-2 Baltimore’s 20-17 victory over the 10-2 San Francisco 49ers … For the season, he has 11 receptions for 185 yards and two scores... He has been banged up recently.

Baltimore Ravens inactives vs. 49ers: Miles Boykin will play; here’s who’s sitting out https://t.co/tKrkOykOTl — Pennsylvania Sports (@pasports) December 1, 2019

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit in the 10-2 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the 10-2 Ravens … Has compiled nine tackles this season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged one catch for 12 yards in the 1-11 Bengals’ 22-6 over the 4-8 Jets … Has 30 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams in the 4-8 Jets’ 22-6 loss to the 1-11 Bengals. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Notched one catch on two targets for eight yards in 8-4 Texans’ 28-22 win over the 10-2 New England Patriots … Has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played.

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, Baltimore Ravens: Was inactive in the 10-2 Ravens 28-22 win over the Patriots and then cut by the team yesterday… Played in his five career NFL games for the Ravens after overcoming several career setbacks.

We have waived S Bennett Jackson. pic.twitter.com/luzZb5a8cc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 2, 2019

#GoNiners Inactives:

- C.J. Beathard

- Dante Pettis

- Matt Breida

- Joe Staley

- Levine Toilolo

- Dee Ford

- Chase McLaughlin#RavensFlock Inactives:

- Trace McSorley

- Jaleel Scott

- Bennett Jackson

- Anthony Averett

- Iman Marshall

- Ben Powers

- Zach Sieler pic.twitter.com/PQrt9KrjOu — 49ers Germany (@49ersGermany) December 1, 2019

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 11 special team snaps and one offensive snap in the 5-7 Panthers’ 29-21 road loss to the 3-9 Washington Redskins … Has served as the team’s long snapper in all 12 games this season and has made millions playing the position.

• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 10 offensive snaps in the 4-8 Jaguars’ 28-11 loss to the 5-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Has one reception for nine yards this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants … Has yet to sign with a new team... Could he get picked up by the Giants again?

#Giants should had never waived TJ Jones in the first place. I wont be surprised if he comes back to the giants just to get a game check. https://t.co/H33dfLKgEv — Bigg Mooe (@Moveeno_) November 27, 2019

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Was inactive the 6-6 Raiders’ 40-9 road loss to the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

Inactive players for #Raiders & #Chiefs:

Oak

WR Hunter Renfrow

QB DeShone Kizer

CB Isiah Johnson

LB Preston Brown

OL David Sharpe

DE Josh Mauro

WR Rico Gafford

KC

RB Damien Williams

DE Demone Harris

QB Chad Henne

OL Jackson Barton

S Jordan Lucas

OL Nick Allegretti

TE Deon Yelder — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) December 1, 2019

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded seven tackles and an 83.7 PFF grade in the 2-10 Giants’ 31-13 loss to the 9-3 Green Bay Packers … Has 10 tackles, a forced fumble and one interception on the season.

Julian Love had another strong game for the Giants, he made a couple excellent tackles and forced a fumble coming out of nowhere to surprise Davante Adams.



He is the Giants highest graded player, 83.7 overall, back to back 80+ grades in his first two games with a heavy workload — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) December 2, 2019

• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Was signed from the practice squad four weeks ago … Played 15 special teams snaps in the 5-7 Panthers’ 29-21 loss to the 3-9 Washington Redskins. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started in the 8-4 Texans’ 28-22 win over the 10-2 Patriots … Has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center this season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was on the field for every offensive snap in the 6-6 Cowboys’ 26-15 home loss to the 9-3 Buffalo Bills. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in the 10-2 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the 10-2 Ravens… After struggling in recent weeks, he had a breakout game and was named to the PFF Week 13 Team of the Week with an 88.7 run-blocking grade... He has started eight games at right tackle, missing four due to a knee injury.

Not sure the Ravens LB gets Mostert here, but check out the awareness and the block by 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey (69). pic.twitter.com/nhKA4GWVg6 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2019

Per PFF:



- Mike McGlinchey was the highest graded 49ers’ offensive player (88.9)



- Raheem Moster had 93 of his 146 yards after contact + broke 6 tackles.



- Nick Bosa (1 tackle), had his lowest grade of the year.



- #49ers only generated SEVEN pressures as a team. No bueno. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) December 2, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the 6-6 Colts’ 31-17 loss over the 7-5 Tennessee Titans … Has started every game for the Colts this season.

I might be able to get a few yards following Quenton Nelson going around the edge. pic.twitter.com/CsC6IpgPst — Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 1, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had four tackles (one solo) in the 3-8-1 Lions’ 24-20 home loss to the 6-6 Bear … For the season, he has 21 tackles, half a sack and one forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Was inactive in the 10-2 Seahawks’ 37-30 win over the 8-4 Minnesota Vikings.

Seahawks inactives vs. the Vikings pic.twitter.com/yN7mKR1VAC — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 2, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 16 defensive snaps in the 4-8 Chargers 23-20 loss to the 4-8 Denver Broncos … For the season, he has 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Targeted six times for four catches, 50 yards and a touchdown in the 8-4 Vikings 37-30 loss to the 10-2 Seahawks … For the season, he has 33 receptions for 301 yards and six touchdowns.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded 10 tackles and one pass deflection in the 8-4 Vikings 37-30 loss to the 10-2 Seahawks … For the season, he has 71 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched 14 tackles (six solo) and one pass deflection in the 6-6 Cowboys’ 26-15 home loss to the 9-3 Bills … Has 112 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season ... Is fourth in the NFL in total tackles... Apparently has to work on missed tackles:

The top issue with the Cowboys' LBs: Inconsistent tackling



LVE, Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee have missed 32 tackles this year. They missed 26 all of last year. @JohnOwning breaks down this and other issues plaguing the #DallasCowboys LBs | #CowboysNation https://t.co/TKxh3BxWme — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) December 3, 2019

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 37 offensive snaps in 3-9 Miami’s 37-31 home win over the 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in 10-2 Baltimore’s 28-22 victory over the 10-2 New England Patriots… He outplayed Nick Bosa and had the same number of tackles as the highly touted defensive end: one. Has started each of the first 12 contests at left tackle and continues to be the NFL’s top pass blocker.

Nick Bosa stats versus Ronnie Stanley

1 Tackle 😎😎

0 Sacks 🤯🤯🤯🤯

0 Tackles for loss😱😱😱😱😱

Hes unstoppable‼️‼️‼️#49ers #49ersfaithful — Lamarvelous (@LosAngelesRaven) December 2, 2019

Ronnie Stanley > Nick Bosa pic.twitter.com/MoLHUTokM7 — A🕳ron Bloch (@PFF_Aaron) December 2, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was inactive in the 2-10 Giants 31-13 loss to the 9-3 Packers... Has 36 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns in seven games played since returning from a four-game PED suspension.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one tackle in the 4-8 Chargers 23-20 loss to the 4-8 Broncos … For the season, he has compiled 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded seven tackles and three TFLs in the 4-8 Chargers 23-20 loss to the 4-8 Broncos… Has 50 tackles through 10 games and has been excellent on special teams this season.

The Chargers linebackers had a solid game last night.



- Drue Tranquill continues to make plays, finishing with three tackles for loss.

- Kyzir White showed out in pass coverage.

- Denzel Perryman came up with a big interception. — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 2, 2019

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play in the 7-5 Steelers’ 20-13 win over the 5-7 Browns ... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season ... Before his injury, he compiled 22 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was inactive in the 9-3 Packers' 31-13 win over the 2-10 Giants… Has been active in three games this season.