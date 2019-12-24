Below is an update on how all of the former Notre Dame football players in the NFL did over the weekend. It was announced that four of the players made the NFL Pro Bowl: Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson. (Colts.com)

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 16 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was signed from the practice squad on Nov. 5… Did not play in the 6-9 Jets 16-10 win over the 8-7 Pittsburgh Steelers... In three games this season, he has eight rushing attempts for 12 yards.

#Jets inactives vs. Steelers:



- WR Demaryius Thomas

- OL Tom Compton

- CB Nate Hairston

- S Bennett Jackson

- S Blake Countess

- RB Josh Adams

- RB Kenneth Dixon — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 22, 2019

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Played one special team snap in the 7-8 Bears 26-3 loss to the 11-4 Kansas City Chiefs. This was the third NFL game he's played in. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Had one catch for eight yards in 13-2 Baltimore’s 31-15 win over the 6-9 Cleveland Browns… For the season, he has 13 receptions for 195 yards and three scores.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded two tackles in the 12-3 49ers’ 34-31 win over the 8-7 Los Angeles Rams… Has compiled 14 tackles and a sack this season.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged four catches for 57 yards and a last-second touchdown in the 1-14 Bengals’ 38-35 loss to the 4-11 Miami Dolphins… Has 41 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns through 15 games.

ANDY DALTON TO TYLER EIFERT! #SeizeTheDEY #CINvsMIA



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/OppKOljrop — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019

• Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played 22 special teams snaps in the 6-9 Jets’ 16-10 win over the 8-7 Steelers. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Targeted two times for two catches and 11 yards in the 10-5 Texans’ 23-20 win over the 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers… Has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played. • Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, New York Jets: After getting cut by the Ravens a few weeks ago, Jackson was picked up by the New York Jets — a team that also cut him earlier in the season… Was inactive in the 6-9 Jets 16-10 win over the 8-7 Steelers... Has played in his six career NFL games after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in seven special team snaps and in the 5-10 Panthers’ 38-6 road loss to the 7-8 Indianapolis Colts… Has served as the team’s long snapper in all 15 games this season and has made millions playing the position. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 16 offensive snaps in the 5-10 Jaguars’ 24-12 road loss to the 6-9 Atlanta Falcons… Has one reception for nine yards this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension… For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants… Has yet to sign with a new team.

Before today, Eli Manning’s last pass at MetLife Stadium would have been a dump-off to TJ Jones in garbage time of a Week 2 loss to the Bills. That wasn’t right. So the football gods gave Eli a perfect sendoff: https://t.co/ZtG2Nqo89B — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 16, 2019

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: After getting promoted to second string, he did not play in 7-8 Raiders’ 24-17 road win over the 5-10 Los Angeles Rams… Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason, but that could change by the end of the season:

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded seven tackles and 0.5 TFLs in the 4-11 Giants’ 41-35 win over the 3-12 Washington Redskins… Has 28 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and one interception on the season.

• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Was signed from the practice squad seven weeks ago… Played 24 special teams snaps and two defensive snaps in the 5-10 Panthers’ 38-6 loss to the 7-8 Colts. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started in the 10-5 Texans’ 23-20 win over the 7-8 Buccaneers… Has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center this season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was on the field for every offensive snap in the 7-8 Cowboys’ 17-9 road loss to the 8-7 Philadelphia Eagles. Made his sixth career Pro Bowl. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Played every snap at right tackle in the 12-3 49ers’ 34-31 win over the 8-7 Rams and continues to play well after returning from injury... He has started 10 games at right tackle, missing four due to a knee injury. He's also got some nice dance moves:



Hahahaha YO Mike McGlinchey @mmcglinch68 you can move hahaha I love it 😂 https://t.co/tGxILinyTX — 49ER TOM (@FaithfulFanTLoe) December 22, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard and played 33 offensive snaps in the 7-8 Colts’ 38-6 win over the 5-10 Panthers… Made his second career Pro Bowl and has started every game for the Colts this season, but might miss next weekend after suffering a concussion:



• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Play 38 defensive snaps in the 3-11-1 Lions’ 27-17 loss to the 6-9 Denver Broncos… For the season, he has 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Had four carries for 14 yards in the 11-4 Seahawks’ 27-13 loss to the 5-9-1 Arizona Cardinals. On the season, he has 33 total offensive touches, 148 total yards and one touchdown. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played five defensive snaps in the 5-10 Chargers 24-17 loss to the 7-8 Oakland Raiders… For the season, he has 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed one catch for seven yards in the 10-5 Vikings 23-10 loss to the 12-3 Green Bay Packers… For the season, he has 39 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded five tackles and a TFL in the 10-5 Vikings' 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers… For the season, he has 85 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. Made the NFL Pro Bowl once again. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched eight tackles (three solo) in the 7-8 Cowboys’ 17-9 road loss to the 8-7 Eagles… Has 133 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season ... Is seventh in the NFL in total tackles. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged two catches for 18 yards and had a tackle in 4-11 Miami’s 38-35 overtime win over the 1-14 Bengals… For the season, he has six receptions for 57 yards. He also has four kickoff returns for a total of 45 yards and six tackles on special teams. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played every snap at left tackle in 13-2 Baltimore’s 31-15 victory over the 6-9 Browns… Has started every game but one this season and recently made his first career NFL Pro Bowl.



Not only does he adopt rescued animals he gives a great deal to the local kids too. Ronnie Stanley is a true role model. https://t.co/ykF4jMl2Ec — Sal the Vicious (@sdelvisco) December 20, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Targeted 11 times for six catches and 96 yards in the 4-11 Giants 41-35 win over the 3-12 Redskins... Has 44 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns in nine games played since returning from a four-game PED suspension. • Manti Te'o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: In his third NFL game this season, Te'o recorded five tackles in the 12-3 Saints 38-28 win over the 8-7 Tennessee Titans. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one tackle and half a sack in the 5-10 Chargers 24-12 loss to the 7-8 Raider… For the season, he has compiled 16 tackles and 2 sacks.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded seven tackles in the 5-10 Chargers 24-12 loss to the 7-8 Raiders… Has 69 tackles through 13 games and has been excellent on special teams this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play in the 8-7 Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the 6-9 Jets... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season ... Before his injury, he compiled 22 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was inactive in the 12-3 Packers' 23-10 win over the 10-5 Vikings… Has been active in three games this season.