Notre Dame add the 16th commitment to its 2019 recruiting class on the morning of July 4. Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star wide receiver Cam Hart announced via Twitter that he had verbally committed to Notre Dame.

Hart unofficially visited South Bend over the weekend of June 2 and silently committed to the Irish coaching staff during that visit, Hart chose Notre Dame over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others.

BIO & STATS

--- Caught 37 passes for 643 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior

--- Competes in track in field for Good Counsel

--- Plays both wide receiver and defensive back in high school

--- Recorded 30.5 tackles and two interceptions as a defensive back during his junior season

THEY SAID IT

“Cam is a great player in a lot of ways. I think his greatest attribute is his versatility. He’s our top wide receiver, but he’s also our top cornerback, and he plays safety as well.” - Good Counsel head coach Andy Stefanelli. "Hart is another really versatile prospect that could play both offense and defense at Notre Dame. His length, ball skills, and instincts help him affect the game in a variety of ways. Hart is a playmaker down the sideline and in the deep middle of the field where he can use his length to out-jump the opposition. His development will help determine which position he eventually specializes in." - Rivals National Analyst Adam Friedman

BGI EVALUATION

"Good Counsel wide receiver Cam Hart is one of the most underrated receivers in the country. Hart is a long, thin and athletic player with a good frame. You can see his toughness on defense and when he goes up for the football, but he will need to get a lot stronger moving forward. Hart is a good route runner for his age, and his length gives him a wide catching radius. He shows excellent focus and concentration on the football, and once he gets stronger his ball skills will improve even more. Working to get off the press with better technique is a must. Hart shows a good initial burst on defense and very good change of direction, traits that don’t show up as much on offense. He goes out and plays on defense, but on offense at times he tends to play like he is thinking more than just reacting. Once he focuses on just playing wide receiver this will get worked out of his game quickly. There are some really impressive athletic traits that jump out on film. Hart ran a 4.19 in the pro shuttle this summer at the Nike Football The Opening Regional in New Jersey, and you can see that quickness and agility on film." - BGI Football Analyst To read the full evaluation on Hart, click HERE.

