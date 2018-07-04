Versatile athlete Cam Hart hasn't been much for the spotlight of the recruiting process but the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel star has an impressive list of suitors. Hart narrowed that list down to Michigan State , Virginia Tech , and Notre Dame before announcing his commitment to the Fighting Irish on July 4th.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"Coach Del Alexander, coach Brian Kelly, and coach Long are great guys," Hart said. "When I went up there my uncle and I really liked it. We both felt very comfortable. I hung out with (Good Counsel alumn) Sam Mustipher for a while. He let me know a lot of things about Notre Dame. It's a great place.

"It's all about fit and I feel like Notre Dame is like my school but bigger," he said. "It's all about tradition and that's what I like.

"With Notre Dame, I'm looking forward to playing right away," he said. "Receiver will be my main position right now because of how many defensive backs they already have. I'd personally like to play defensive back in college but we'll see how things shack out. Receiver is my best option for playing time at Notre Dame."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Hart is the kind of player that will do whatever he needs to do so the team can be successful. Being able to play on either side of the ball at multiple positions is a valuable trait that the Notre Dame staff will surely take advantage of. Hart's best qualities are his length, football instincts, and ability to cover large chunks of ground very quickly. All of those tools are very useful on both sides of the ball and Hart will make the most of his opportunities in South Bend.