Notre Dame does not have a single receiver on the 2018 roster that runs out of eligibility following the upcoming season, and it just landed an extremely talented four-man haul of receiver recruits in the 2018 class. Both of those truths have put the Fighting Irish staff in position to be a bit selective in the 2019 class. Notre Dame will look to add at least two receivers in the class, with a third possible if the right player wants to jump on board. If Notre Dame can land at least one impact player, it could even get away with just one wideout in this class due to the four-man haul from a season ago, the presence of a pair of tight ends in that class and the depth of the 2020 class at wide receiver. Below is a breakdown and ranking of the receivers on the board for Notre Dame. 1. Kyle Ford, 6-3, 195, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran

2. John Metchie, 6-0, 190, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School

3. Trey Knox, 6-5, 218, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman

4. Cam Hart, 6-3, 181, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel

5. Genson Hooper, 6-5, 209, Houston (Texas) St. John's

6. Jamie Nance, 6-0, 160, Blanchard (Okla.) High School

7. Cameron Wynn, 5-11, 165, Chattanooga (Tenn.) Notre Dame

8. Drake London, 6-5, 205, Moorpark (Calif.) High School

9. T.J. Sheffield, 5-10, 170, Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence

10. Cornelius Johnson, 6-3, 195, Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick

11. Kendall Abdur-Rahman, 6-0, 175, Edwardsville (Ill.) High School

NOTE: The BGI grade and the above ranking refers to where players are as of right now in regards to their ranking and grade. It is not a direct projection on where players will be in college. The upside grade refers more to a player's down-the-road projection.

1. KYLE FORD, 6-3, 195, ORANGE (CALIF.) LUTHERAN

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, Washington, Michigan, Florida, TCU, Penn State, Utah, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon State 2017 Stats: 91 receptions, 1,468 yards, 13 TD’s This isn’t meant to compare him as a prospect, but from a body standpoint, Ford reminds me a great deal of former Notre Dame star Michael Floyd. He is over 6-2, he has good length and has a muscular frame. Like Floyd, Ford knows how to use his size and strength to his advantage, and the stronger he gets the better he will be. He already has an advanced body, but there is still room for growth and development. Ford is a quality athlete, possessing no elite traits but combining a strong all-around skill set. He doesn’t have great testing speed, but he plays fast. Ford gets off the line quickly, gets to full speed within just a couple of steps and his acceleration allows him to separate better than someone with his forty time (4.68) would otherwise gain. Ford is quick, showing good foot agility and change of direction skills, which help him to do damage after the catch. He has relatively loose hips for a player his size, which combines with his agility to give him top-notch route running potential. The Lutheran wideout is an advanced technician; Ford is hard to press, he shows a mature feel for leverage and angles, and his top end technique is outstanding. These traits combine with his acceleration to allow him to get separation. Ford catches the ball extremely well and has all the traits coaches look for in a top pass catcher. He attacks the football, he tracks the deep ball extremely well, he has elite body control, his focus and concentration in traffic are top-notch and he has fast and strong hands. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

2. JOHN METCHIE, 6-0, 190, HIGHTSTOWN (N.J.) THE PEDDIE SCHOOL

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Rutgers, Kansas, Oregon State In what will be a common theme in this breakdown, Metchie is a unique prospect because he could play on either side of the ball in college, something offensive coordinator Chip Long seems to love in receiver targets. Metchie has a knack for making plays on both sides of the ball, and his upside might actually be highest on the defensive side of the ball. Metchie filled out quite a bit as a junior, checking in this summer at 6-0 and 195 pounds. He is a strong, physical player that will continue getting stronger once he gets in college, and it will make him hard to handle. With his body, Metchie could play either field receiver spot in the Irish offense. Metchie’s first step is really good; he can get to full speed as quickly – or faster – than anyone on this board. He doesn’t have a great second gear, but it’s good enough when combined with his great starting ability. Metchie has above average foot quickness, but he’s not really a make-you-miss kind of runner. He is more about using his power and burst to make things happen with the ball. That speed benefits him as a route runner, with Metchie excelling on vertical routes. He explodes off the line and chews up a lot of ground in a hurry. He’ll need work on the short to intermediate routes, but he has the skills to thrive in all areas with coaching. Metchie catches the ball well, and he’s quite strong for his size, and he uses it quite well to fight for the football. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

3. TREY KNOX, 6-5, 218, MURFREESBORO (TENN.) BLACKMAN

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Stanford, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Indiana, Kentucky 2017 Stats: 52 receptions, 667 yards, 12.8 YPC, 5 TD’s The first thing that jumps out on film with Knox is his elite size. He’s listed at 6-5 and 218 pounds, and he looks every bit that size. Knox has tremendous length, which makes him a quarterback’s dream. You do not have to be overly accurate when throwing to Knox because of these traits. He is strong for his age, and combined with his frame his future college coaches can use him in similar ways that it would a hybrid tight end. But unlike a hybrid tight end, Knox can line up out wide and play as a pure wide receiver. Knox has top-notch ball skills in a number of ways. Not only does he present a big target physically, he also has fast and strong hands. Knox does a good job attacking the football and he shows excellent focus when the ball is in the air. Far too often players with his size will let the ball get into their body, minimizing their size, but Knox doesn't do that. He'll extend for the football and use every bit of his length to make plays. He will out-muscle defenders and use his body to out-position opponents for the football. The Blackman standout lacks ideal speed, lumbering at times to stretch the field, and although he has adequate foot quickness for his size, he’s not going to blow anyone away off the ball. That’s where his size and ball skills shine; even when he doesn’t gain ideal separation, his size and catching ability allow him to make plays. Knox does a really good job as a route runner and shows an advanced feel for the position, which helps him maximize the athletic skills he does possess. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

4. CAM HART, 6-3, 181, OLNEY (MD.) GOOD COUNSEL

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia 2017 Stats: 37 receptions, 643 yards, 17.4 YPC, 7 TD’s / 38 tackles, 2 INT Good Counsel wide receiver Cam Hart is one of the most underrated receivers in the country. Hart is a long, thin and athletic player with a good frame. You can see his toughness on defense and when he goes up for the football, but he will need to get a lot stronger moving forward. Hart is a good route runner for his age, and his length gives him a wide catching radius. He shows excellent focus and concentration on the football, and once he gets stronger his ball skills will improve even more. Working to get off the press with better technique is a must. Hart shows a good initial burst on defense and very good change of direction, traits that don’t show up as much on offense. He goes out and plays on defense, but on offense at times he tends to play like he is thinking more than just reacting. Once he focuses on just playing wide receiver this will get worked out of his game quickly. There are some really impressive athletic traits that jump out on film. Hart ran a 4.19 in the pro shuttle this summer at the Nike Football The Opening Regional in New Jersey, and you can see that quickness and agility on film. Hart shows good long speed as a wide receiver but his initial burst isn’t great due to some stance and start technique issues. Once those get worked out he’ll come off the line with more speed. He leaped 37.5 inches this summer in the vertical jump, which shows lower body explosiveness waiting to be tapped into; combine that with his thin, athletic frame and long speed there is some obvious speed potential there. Once he matures and gets into a college program do not be surprised if his speed explodes. Hart shows good leaping ability on film and excellent body control and balance. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

5. GENSON HOOPER, 6-5, 209, HOUSTON (TEXAS) ST. JOHN'S

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 5.0 Offers: Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Baylor, Ole Miss, Missouri, Arizona, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt 2017 Stats: 25 receptions, 466 yards, 18.6 YPC, 6 TD’s Genson Hooper is an incredibly intriguing prospect. Right now he is extremely raw, and his game needs a lot of work, but his raw tools are tremendous. Hooper has elite size, checking in this summer at 6-4½ and 206 pounds. He has broad shoulders and a thick frame, which should lead to him getting to around 220-plus pounds. Strictly speaking from a body standpoint, Hooper reminds me a great deal of current Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool. Athletically, Hooper is off the charts for a player his size. He ran a 4.51 in the forty yard dash and had a 4.2 in the pro-shuttle this spring at the Nike Football The Opening Regional in Houston, which is outstanding for a player with his body. You can see that athleticism show up on film at times as well. He has outstanding long speed and he’s more agile and has quicker feet than most players his size. Those traits combine with his size and strength to make him a dangerous player after the catch on deep balls and short throws. Hooper can also make plays in the screen game, which is rare for a player that is 6-4-plus and over 200 pounds. Where Hooper needs work is with the technical part of the game. He’s quite raw as a route runner and pass catcher, so he’ll need to go somewhere with a proven wide receivers coach. If he does that and takes to coaching, his game will explode in college. Hooper has way too much wasted motion at the snap and his starts aren’t good, which hinder his speed off the ball. His footwork as a route runner isn’t sharp and he slows down when he looks back to the ball. All of those traits can be corrected with good coaching, and once they get worked out he’s going to be a matchup nightmare. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

6. JAMIE NANCE, 6-0, 160, BLANCHARD (OKLA.) HIGH SCHOOL

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, TCU, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota 2017 Stats: 35 receptions, 673 yards, 19.2 YPC, 6 TD’s / 36 tackles, 5 INT, 6 break ups, 3 punt return TD’s Nance is a legit Power 5 target at both wide receiver and cornerback, but Notre Dame is recruiting him at wide receiver. That versatility, however, makes him an even more coveted prospect and is a big part of the reason he graded out as a four-star recruit on my board. It’s also one of the reasons he should be graded out as a four-star elsewhere. The other reason Nance grades out high is his speed. His initial burst plays well, but his ability to quickly accelerate is outstanding, and his long speed is also top-notch. Nance blows by opponents on vertical routes, and his speed also plays well when he has the ball in his hands. Nance displays top-level balance to go with good foot quickness and easy change of direction skills. Combined with his acceleration, speed and vision, these traits help make Nance dangerous with the ball in his hands. Nance shows good patience with the ball in his hands, another trait that makes him dangerous after the catch. Nance has average height and he’s on the skinny side, but he has long arms that give him a wider catch radius than one would expect of a 6-0 player. He’s strong for his size and has a good enough frame to fill out nicely in time. He has strong hands and does a real nice job shooting them to the ball and not letting it get into his chest. Nance tracks the deep ball well, shows good concentration over the middle and shows good focus in traffic. Nance is a choppy route runner that needs a lot of work, but the physical tools are there. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

7. CAMERON WYNN, 5-11, 165, CHATTANOOGA (TENN.) NOTRE DAME

BGI GRADE: 4.0

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, Florida, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi State, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Virginia 2017 Stats: 2,056 all-purpose yards, 29 TD’s Wynn might be the most versatile player on the board for Notre Dame, at any position. He projects as a four-star receiver and a four-star defensive back, and in a spread offense he could also be a running back. Wynn has good size and in some ways he has a running back frame, except his arms are longer than most players his size, which helps him at wide receiver and cornerback. He is a strong and physical player on both sides of the ball, and he runs with authority when he needs to. You can really see his physicality on defense. He isn’t a burner, but he can hit home runs. He shows a good burst off the line as a receiver, and as a running back he can put his foot in the ground and explode through holes. Wynn is a top-notch athlete, possessing excellent quickness and balance. He combines a smooth running style with suddenness, which is not common. Wynn is an elusive runner, one that doesn’t need to gather before making quick and sudden moves, and he accelerates well out of brakes. Wynn has vision like a running back, and that is exactly what the Fighting Irish want more of in the offense, a wide receiver that can turn short throws into big gains. Wynn needs work as a route runner; he’s a bit choppy and leans back too much. He’ll need to work on drive his feet through his brakes and being sharper out of his cuts. He is raw, but he has the physical tools to develop into a strong route runner. The same is true of his ball skills. He’ll let the ball get into his body too much and he’s not an every down receiver, but he tracks the ball well and shows good pass catching ability. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

8. DRAKE LONDON, 6-5, 205, MOORPARK (CALIF.) HIGH SCHOOL

BGI GRADE: 3.5

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, USC, Wisconsin, Utah, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA, Washington State, Iowa State, Arizona, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, California, Illinois 2017 Stats: 37 receptions, 797 yards, 21.5 YPC, 11 TD’s London’s size is quite good. He checked in this summer at 6-3½ and 204 pounds, and he has above-average arm length for a player his size. London presents quarterbacks with a wide catch radius, and he’s a tough player despite being a tad on the skinny side. London will compete in the run game and he’s surprising tough to bring down after the catch. The stronger he gets in the weight room the more effective he’ll be as a route runner and after the catch. The Moorpark standout is a loose and fluid athlete with top-notch body control, which enhances his catch radius. He shows strong agility, which helps him as a route runner, but his change of direction is just slightly above-average. London comes off the line quite well, but he lacks explosiveness and a second gear, which limits his downfield speed. He has the ball skills and size to overcome that in one-on-one situations, but a team looking for a vertical player isn’t going to push hard for him. London is a good leaper, despite not being someone with a great vertical, at least not on the football field. He gets off the ground quickly and high points the ball well, and his body control allows him to adjust with ease to back shoulder throws or off-target balls. London gets off the line quite well and he is hard to press. He shows an advanced feel as a route runner, displaying a good understanding of how to use leverage and angles to manipulate defenders. His ball skills are outstanding. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

9. TJ SHEFFIELD, 5-10, 170, THOMPSON'S STATION (TENN.) INDEPENDENCE

BGI GRADE: 3.5

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.0 Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky 2017 Stats: 56 receptions, 840 yards, 15.0 YPC, 5 TD’s Sheffield is a quality all-around football player, and it’s easy to see why teams like him as a potential slot weapon in their offense. At 5-10 and 170 pounds, Sheffield lacks ideal size, which hurts his grade. He also lacks top end speed and isn’t much of a vertical or breakaway threat, which also drags his grade and limits his projection. Despite his lack of overall size, Sheffield is a strong athlete that can take and receive punishment. For such a small player, Sheffield shows admirable toughness and focus when working over the middle of the field. Athletically, Sheffield has top-notch skills. He has outstanding agility on film, and that showed this spring when he put up a 4.07 in the pro shuttle at the Nike Football The Opening Regional in Atlanta. Sheffield also leaped 36.7 inches, showing impressive explosiveness, and you can see that at the snap, with Sheffield displaying a strong starting ability; it also shows up when he makes cuts. Sheffield makes sudden cuts and accelerates well out of his breaks. Sheffield has an impressive feel for playing the wide receiver position. He gets off the line quickly, he shows an advanced feel for using his body to manipulate defenders with his route stem and he’s very quick getting into and out of his brakes, showing very little wasted motion with his top ends. Sheffield is sharp on double moves and does a good job stacking defensive backs on vertical routes. He is a smooth, clean pass catcher and has a knack for finding creases after the catch. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

10. CORNELIUS JOHNSON, 6-3, 195, GREENWICH (CONN.) BRUNSWICK

BGI GRADE: 3.5

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.5 Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Penn State, Stanford, Michigan, West Virginia, Nebraska, Northwestern, Boston College, California, Duke, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Rutgers 2017 Stats: 33 receptions, 485 yards, 14.7 YPC, 7 TD’s Johnson is a long and skinny player that needs to add strength, but there is a lot to like about his frame. He’ll fill out his skinny frame in time, and the thing I like is that despite being on the thin side, Johnson competes hard and is a tough player as a blocker and with the ball in his hands. His body projection is partly why there is such a gap between what he is and what I think he can be down the road. I am really curious to see how Johnson develops athletically as a senior. On film, he doesn’t show much explosiveness. Johnson’s start is slow, but his long speed is solid. He is a bit stiff and his change of direction doesn’t flash on film. Then this summer he went out and ran a 4.58 in the forty-yard dash, had a 4.14 in the pro shuttle and leaped 36.7 inches. Those numbers don’t show up on his junior film, but see the first paragraph, there is room for him to develop. With physical maturity often comes a jump in athleticism, so we will see if Johnson is a good testing player that can’t translate it to the field or has his body has started to fill out and his athleticism took a big jump forward since the end of his junior season. Johnson shows a decent feel as a route runner, and he is efficient with his footwork getting into and out of breaks on stopping routes like curls and comebacks. He takes good angles out of his breaks on vertical routes, but he’s a bit stiff on speed cuts and on film he doesn’t show a burst coming out of his breaks. Johnson has good hands, but he has to work on shooting his hands better to the ball. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

11. KENDALL ABDUR-RAHMAN, 6-0, 175, EDWARDSVILLE (ILL.) HIGH SCHOOL

BGI GRADE: 3.5

UPSIDE GRADE: 4.0 Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan State, Iowa, Northwestern, Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa State 2017 Stats: 1,399 rushing yards, 26 TD’s; 548 passing yards, 8 TD’s Abdur-Rahman plays quarterback for Edwardsville, and he projects to play wide receiver, running back or even defensive back in college based on his size and athleticism. He rushed for 1,399 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior, and he is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands. That trait above all others is what will make him an attractive recruit for offensive coaches. The Edwardsville standout has good size and a frame that should allow him to add really good weight. He has a strong lower body and runs with authority beyond what one would expect from an athlete listed at 175 pounds. Abdur-Rahman has slightly above-average speed, but he gets to full speed immediately, which helps him make a lot of big plays once he gets into space. It also helps him attack the line of scrimmage in a hurry. Abdur-Rahman is a nimble and fluid athlete with impressive agility. He has outstanding balance, traits that make him very hard to get a clean shot on, and hard to bring down. Abdur-Rahman will need to learn how to run routes and I haven’t seen him catch the ball beyond receiving shotgun snaps, but you can see the traits that would project him to wide receiver. JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

