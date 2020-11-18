Notre Dame is the latest school to offer Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove class of 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry, with the news coming from Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston.

The Irish had been sending Curry, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 35 overall prospect and No. 4 strong side defensive end, direct messages on Twitter and mail since Sept. 1, which is when college coaches were allowed to start directly contact class of 2022 recruits.

The contact between Notre Dame and Curry picked up in the week leading up to the offer, and the day after the Irish knocked off previously ranked No. 1 Clemson, Elston offered the 6-4, 245-pounder.