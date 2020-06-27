How TaRiq Bracy Plans To Become A Lockdown Corner In 2020
In a 2018 Notre Dame recruiting class that included 27 players, 12 four-star recruits and four prospects ranked in the Rivals100, yet the 170-pound three-star cornerback TaRiq Bracy may be the group’s most crucial member when it comes to success on the gridiron for in 2020.
This is, in part, due to a lack of proven depth at his position. The addition of North Carolina graduate transfer Nick McCloud adds a boost at corner. But there's still a lack of proven depth there thanks to a pair of decommits in the 2017 class, a transfer and a position change from the 2018 class and a lack of experience from the three freshmen corners in the 2019 class.
Bracy's level of importance is also elevated by the fact that he is one of the most unheralded yet talented players on the team.
During a recent appearance on the Inside the NFL Prospects podcast, Owusu-Koramoah listed Bracy as the teammate most likely to be on draft boards after the upcoming season.
"He goes unnoticed and he doesn't get that attention," Owusu-Koramoah said, "but I feel like TaRiq Bracy the corner could really pop off this year when he plays a key role in the gameplan and [due to] in his role as a playmaker."
Bracy later makes his own appearance on the Inside the NFL Prospect podcast, where the rising junior discusses the areas he needs to improve heading into the 2020 season and how he plans to grow into a leadership role.
Bracy had a strong 2019 season but had a poor performance early in the season in a 35-17 win over Virginia in September. In the contest, he gave up nine receptions on nine targets for a total of 111 yards and a touchdown (one of two he gave up all year).
"I didn't play my best game in Virginia," Bracy said. "I gave up a touchdown and a couple of balls, but that just motivated me to get back in the film room, work on my technique and know that it was a long season, that we had more ball to play and not let that game determine my whole season."
Fortunately, outside of the touchdown above that went for 39 yards, most of the completions Bracy gave up were short passes for small gains.
