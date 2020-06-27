In a 2018 Notre Dame recruiting class that included 27 players, 12 four-star recruits and four prospects ranked in the Rivals100, yet the 170-pound three-star cornerback TaRiq Bracy may be the group’s most crucial member when it comes to success on the gridiron for in 2020.

This is, in part, due to a lack of proven depth at his position. The addition of North Carolina graduate transfer Nick McCloud adds a boost at corner. But there's still a lack of proven depth there thanks to a pair of decommits in the 2017 class, a transfer and a position change from the 2018 class and a lack of experience from the three freshmen corners in the 2019 class.

Bracy's level of importance is also elevated by the fact that he is one of the most unheralded yet talented players on the team.

During a recent appearance on the Inside the NFL Prospects podcast, Owusu-Koramoah listed Bracy as the teammate most likely to be on draft boards after the upcoming season.