{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 08:32:38 -0600') }} football

Notre Dame's Recruiting 'Flip Chart' Much More Quiet

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

The early signing period in football recruiting that began in December 2017 has provided at least two elements at Notre Dame.

One, it makes the February signing period totally anticlimactic. Two, it leads to far less January or winter drama about players opting to change their mind.

While sometimes the focus centers on “the ones who got away” — i.e. Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo, who originally gave a pledge to the Irish — during the Brian Kelly era, the Irish have benefitted from a lot of change of hearts.

Center Jarrett Patterson has been one of the rare "de-commits" along the offensive line for Notre Dame.
Sudden additions and subtractions from previous pledges have somewhat gone by the wayside the past two years.

Still, here is our All-Kelly Recruiting Flip Team during the decade of 2010-19 on offense and defense:

