How Marcus Freeman's recruiting role changes; 'I better be the No. 1'

Marcus Freeman delivered the expectations for his involvement as a recruiter with conviction. If Notre Dame is actively pursuing a recruit, Freeman will be at the front of those efforts. Full stop. “I better be the No. 1 recruiter,” Freeman said Monday at his introduction as the Irish’s head coach. “I better be the lead recruiter on every kid that we recruit, and I plan on doing it.” He acted on it right away.

Not 90 minutes later, he met offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at South Bend International Airport, boarded a jet and took off to join Notre Dame’s pursuit of its top remaining 2022 offensive target: Fond Du Lac (Wisc.) Saint Mary’s Springs guard Billy Schrauth, the nation’s No. 124 prospect. Freeman had not previously been involved with Schrauth’s recruitment as the Irish’s defensive coordinator. Not only did he insert himself into it, but he made Schrauth his first stop on a busy week of visits in the final stretch before Dec. 15 National Signing Day. From there, he and Rees flew to the West Coast to see Vancouver (Wash.) Union four-star wide receiver commit Tobias Merriweather. One of Freeman’s Tuesday ventures was another top offensive player, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver C.J. Williams, Notre Dame’s top-ranked offensive commitment. Williams – the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2022 class – has been committed to the Irish since August, but USC has wiggled its way into the picture for him and is attempting a flip. Landing a commitment from Schrauth and hanging onto Williams are among Freeman’s immediate recruiting tasks. If both sign with the Irish next week, it’d strengthen Notre Dame’s place in the top five of Rivals’ rankings, where the program hasn’t finished since 2013.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXNzIHRoYW4gdHdvIGhvdXJzIGFmdGVyIHRoZSBzdGFydCBvZiBo aXMgaW50cm9kdWN0b3J5IHByZXNzIGNvbmZlcmVuY2UsIE5vdHJlIERhbWUg aGVhZCBjb2FjaCBNYXJjdXMgRnJlZW1hbiBib2FyZHMgYSBwcml2YXRlIGpl dCB3aXRoIG9mZmVuc2l2ZSBjb29yZGluYXRvciBUb21teSBSZWVzIHRvIGhp dCB0aGUgcmVjcnVpdGluZyB0cmFpbC4gPGJyPjxicj5UaGlzIEZpZ2h0aW5n IElyaXNoIGNvYWNoaW5nIHN0YWZmIGlzIGFsbCBidXNpbmVzcy4gTm8gdGlt ZSB0byB3YXN0ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3MxZUxhTXEyUmMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zMWVMYU1xMlJjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5 bGVyIEhvcmthIChAdGJob3JrYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90YmhvcmthL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY3OTYzMjI2NzAwODUzMjYxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Freeman’s work in defensive recruiting over the prior 11 months has fueled that top-five status now. One reason he carried such appeal as a head-coaching candidate for any open job was his recruiting acumen and passion. Relating to 18-year-olds is a strength. At Notre Dame, he delivered immediate recruiting results upon his January 2021. He understood the university’s offerings just weeks after taking the job. He immediately saw the necessary steps to elevating the Irish’s recruiting operation. Freeman not only targeted the blue-chip recruits who were obvious fits, but also ramped up efforts with those who were fits and needed to realize it from someone else. And he saw himself as that someone else. “It’s the ability to communicate with the best players in the country that this place is special,” Freeman said. “People keep saying, ‘What's the difference? What do you understand about this place now that you're here?’ Maybe at 16 or 17, when I was a recruit, I was looking for, ‘Where can I go win a National Championship?’ "If that's all you're looking for, you can look right here at Notre Dame because we've been in the playoffs two of the last [four] years. “But it's the ability to show these young people, get their minds to think past football, get their minds to think about whatever that point is when you're done playing. It could be after your senior year. It could be one year in the NFL. It could be ten years in the NFL. The minute you're done playing, that's to me where the value of Notre Dame really shows itself.”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman wants to be the "No. 1 recruiter" with every Irish target. (Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports)